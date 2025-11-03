Offered by

Brihanmharashtra Mandal Of North America Inc

Abhanga Tukaram Movie

Small Size Mandal
$450

Per Screening


Please Note: Zeffy, by default, adds an 11%–17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not BMM). This donation is optional, and donors can choose to opt out by selecting “Other” and entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

0
Medium Size Mandal
$500

Per Screening


Please Note: Zeffy, by default, adds an 11%–17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not BMM). This donation is optional, and donors can choose to opt out by selecting “Other” and entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

0
Large Size Mandal
$550

Per Screening


Please Note: Zeffy, by default, adds an 11%–17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not BMM). This donation is optional, and donors can choose to opt out by selecting “Other” and entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

0
Marathi Shala
$200

Per Screening


Please Note: Zeffy, by default, adds an 11%–17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not BMM). This donation is optional, and donors can choose to opt out by selecting “Other” and entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!