Abhinay Fine Arts Membership

About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Perfect for individual rasikas and supporters of the arts.
Benefits include:
• Complimentary admission to regular Abhinay-presented concerts
• Early access to ticket sales for premium concerts
• Discounts on select ticketed events
• Member-only communications and updates
• Recognition as an Abhinay Supporting Member
Valid until August 5, 2027
Designed for families who regularly attend and support community arts programming.
Benefits include:
• Admission for two adults and children under 18 to regular concerts
• Early access to premium concert ticket sales
• Discounts on select premium events
• Priority seating access where applicable
• Recognition as an Abhinay Family Member
Valid until August 5, 2027
For patrons committed to sustaining and expanding Indian classical arts programming in our region.
Benefits include:
• All Family Membership benefits
• Complimentary admission to select premium concerts
• Reserved or priority seating opportunities when feasible
• Invitations to select receptions or special events
• Recognition in concert programs and/or website as an Abhinay Patron
Valid until August 5, 2027
Our highest annual membership tier supporting the long-term vision and sustainability of Abhinay Fine Arts.
Benefits include:
• All Patron Membership benefits
• Special acknowledgment at flagship events such as Sangeetham
• Invitations to exclusive donor appreciation gatherings
• Enhanced priority access for select events and experiences
• Direct support toward the future growth and sustainability of Abhinay Fine Arts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!