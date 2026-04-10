Hosted by

Abhinay Fine Arts

About this event

Abhinay Fine Arts presents Padma Shri Ranjani-Gayatri

3000 Landerholm Cir SE

Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

VIP General Admission
$60

VIP admission that includes seating in the first 3 rows in addition to meet and greet opportunity with the artists. VIP admission rates apply for all categories (adult, child).

General Admission
$40

General Admission for all ages 12 and above.

General Admission Child (Ages 5 through 11)
$15

General seating (rows 3-7) . Child tickets (children ages 5 through 11)

Adult - Dais Seating
$30

Dais seating, on the stage floor, right next to the artists.

Child - Dais Seating (ages 5 through 11)
$15

Dais seating, on the stage floor, right next to the artists.

Add a donation for Abhinay Fine Arts

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