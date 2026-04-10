Abhinay Fine Arts presents Padma Shri Ranjani-Gayatri

About this event
VIP admission that includes seating in the first 3 rows in addition to meet and greet opportunity with the artists. VIP admission rates apply for all categories (adult, child).
General Admission for all ages 12 and above.
General seating (rows 3-7) . Child tickets (children ages 5 through 11)
Dais seating, on the stage floor, right next to the artists.
Dais seating, on the stage floor, right next to the artists.
$
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