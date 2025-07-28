Hosted by

Abia Judd PTO inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Abia Judd: Front Row & Fast Track

Pick-up location

1749 N Williamson Valley Rd, Prescott, AZ 86305, USA

Fast Pass Ticket item
Fast Pass Ticket
$100

Starting bid

This pass will get you to the front of the line ALL YEAR!

Fast Pass Ticket item
Fast Pass Ticket
$100

Starting bid

This pass will get you to the front of the line ALL YEAR!

Fast Pass Ticket item
Fast Pass Ticket
$100

Starting bid

This pass will get you to the front of the line ALL YEAR!

Front Row Parking (first quarter) item
Front Row Parking (first quarter)
$50

Starting bid

Front row parking spot for the Jazziest Jaguar at Abia Judd! You can use your spot for drop off, pick up, and any school event. Enjoy this spot for the first quarter!

Front Row Parking (second quarter) item
Front Row Parking (second quarter)
$50

Starting bid

Front row parking spot for the Jazziest Jaguar at Abia Judd! You can use your spot for drop off, pick up, and any school event. Enjoy this spot for the second quarter!

Front Row Parking (third quarter) item
Front Row Parking (third quarter)
$50

Starting bid

Front row parking spot for the Jazziest Jaguar at Abia Judd! You can use your spot for drop off, pick up, and any school event. Enjoy this spot for the third quarter!

Front Row Parking (fourth quarter) item
Front Row Parking (fourth quarter)
$50

Starting bid

Front row parking spot for the Jazziest Jaguar at Abia Judd! You can use your spot for drop off, pick up, and any school event. Enjoy this spot for the fourth quarter!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!