Abilities Unleashed Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For aspiring teachers, leaders, and community builders
Designed for members who are ready to level up their learning through mentorship, coaching, and hands-on experience. Executive Membership is open to adults interested in building communication, executive functioning, and project management skills for themselves or in support of others.
Members practice planning, coordination, facilitation, and follow-through in real-world, supportive settings. Skills developed through Executive Membership help members build confidence and purpose through experiences that can carry over into future education, work, or community roles.
Renews monthly
For people who want to show up, connect, and learn
Ideal for individuals who want to attend events, clubs, and programs centered on hobbies, interests, and community participation.
Standard Membership offers a welcoming place for adults to spend time, try new things, and connect with others in community settings that are social, respectful, and judgment-free.
Membership may include priority access or discounted pricing, depending on the event.
Renews monthly
For participants under 18
Junior Membership is available for individuals under the age of 18 who want a fun, supportive place to spend time after school or on weekends. Programs include select, age-appropriate activities facilitated by Executive Members, who serve as positive role models and mentors.
Offerings focus on creativity, literacy, movement, mindfulness, and play — including crafts, homework help, games, and group activities — all designed to encourage confidence, curiosity, emotional awareness, and social connection. All programs are structured, supervised, and centered on creating a welcoming environment where young people can learn, play, and feel supported.
Renews monthly
For very important pups
Through our partnership with VIP Small Dog Sitting, dogs participating in Abilities Unleashed programs enjoy VIP-style daycare and care at a discounted rate.
While pups are pampered, Standard and Executive Members build hands-on dog care skills — from walking and brushing to bathing, exercise, and daily routines. Dogs receive attentive, loving care, and members gain confidence by practicing the everyday responsibilities that come with caring for an animal.
It’s a win on both ends of the leash: happy, well-cared-for dogs and adults learning the skills responsible pet ownership requires.
No expiration
For people who want to show up, connect, and learn
Ideal for individuals who want to attend events, clubs, and programs centered on hobbies, interests, and community participation.
Standard Membership offers a welcoming place for adults to spend time, try new things, and connect with others in community settings that are social, respectful, and judgment-free.
Membership may include priority access or discounted pricing, depending on the event.
$
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