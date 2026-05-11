Ability Athletics

Offered by

Ability Athletics

About the memberships

Ability Athletics Memberships

Full Access Monthly Membership
$800

Renews monthly

Unlimited attendance during weekday operating hours 8am to 4pm M-F

Monthly Membership
$180

Renews monthly

This Membership allows One assigned day per week (same day each week) 8am to 4pm M-F. No make-up days for missed sessions.

Half Day Monthly Membership
$120

Renews monthly

This Membership allows One assigned half day per week (same day each week) from 9am to 1pm. No make-up days for missed sessions.

2 Hour Adaptive Gym Monthly Membership
$80

Renews monthly

This is a hight impact fun opportunity to use the gym equipment from 2pm to 4pm (same day each week) No make-up days for missed sessions.

Full Day Drop In Membership
$50

This is the full day 8am to 4pm Drop In-Rate.

Half Day Drop In Membership
$35

This is the half day 9am to 1pm Drop In-Rate.

High Impact Adaptive Gym Day Membership
$25

This is the 2pm to 4pm Gym Drop In-Rate.

ISS Provider ONLY Monthly Membership
$300

Renews monthly

Full Access to facility M-F Per Client Per Month.

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