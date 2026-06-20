Abington Raiders Sponsorship - Football & Cheer 2026 Season

Hosted by
About this event
-Business logo on website with link, Business name on email blasts and newsletters
-Business logo on Group Banner displayed at the field.
-Personalized 3x5 Banner with Business logo displayed at Field
-Business logo on website with link
-Business name on email blasts and newsletters
-Business Name announced at halftime and end of game
-Personalized 3x8 Banner with business logo displayed at field.
-Business logo on website with link
-Business name on email blasts and newsletters.
-Business name announced at halftime and end of game
-Table set up at Kickoff event and/or homecoming Day.
-Personalized Promotional Social Media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!