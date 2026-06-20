A table outlines sponsorship options for Abington Raiders Football and Cheer, with football graphics in the foreground and a team logo in the background.
Abington Raiders

Hosted by

Abington Raiders

About this event

Abington Raiders Sponsorship - Football & Cheer 2026 Season

Bronze Level
$350

-Business logo on website with link, Business name on email blasts and newsletters

-Business logo on Group Banner displayed at the field.

Silver Level
$500

-Personalized 3x5 Banner with Business logo displayed at Field

-Business logo on website with link

-Business name on email blasts and newsletters

-Business Name announced at halftime and end of game

Gold Level
$1,200

-Personalized 3x8 Banner with business logo displayed at field.

-Business logo on website with link

-Business name on email blasts and newsletters.

-Business name announced at halftime and end of game

-Table set up at Kickoff event and/or homecoming Day.

-Personalized Promotional Social Media

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