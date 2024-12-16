Fuel sustainable employment and join our foundational level of impact.
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Recognition in Quarterly Publication
Fuel sustainable employment and join our foundational level of impact.
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Recognition in Quarterly Publication
ABLE Alliance Partner
$100
Renews monthly
Double your impact with enhanced connection to our mission
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat
4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team
5) Featured Recognition in Publications
Double your impact with enhanced connection to our mission
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat
4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team
5) Featured Recognition in Publications
ABLE Alliance Founder
$250
Renews monthly
Lead the way in creating sustainable employment for our team.
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat
4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team
5) Featured Recognition in Publications
6) Engraved Ice Cream Bowl, Hat, and Key Chain
7) Exclusive "Founder's Freezer" Virtual Gatherings
8) Premier Recognition as a Founder
Lead the way in creating sustainable employment for our team.
YOU'LL GET:
1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop
2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine
3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat
4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team
5) Featured Recognition in Publications
6) Engraved Ice Cream Bowl, Hat, and Key Chain
7) Exclusive "Founder's Freezer" Virtual Gatherings
8) Premier Recognition as a Founder
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!