Lead the way in creating sustainable employment for our team. YOU'LL GET: 1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop 2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine 3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat 4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team 5) Featured Recognition in Publications 6) Engraved Ice Cream Bowl, Hat, and Key Chain 7) Exclusive "Founder's Freezer" Virtual Gatherings 8) Premier Recognition as a Founder

Lead the way in creating sustainable employment for our team. YOU'LL GET: 1) Custom "ABLE Alliance" Ice Cream Scoop 2) Quarterly "What's the Scoop" Magazine 3) Custom Ice Cream Cup and Hat 4) Personal Video Messages from Our Team 5) Featured Recognition in Publications 6) Engraved Ice Cream Bowl, Hat, and Key Chain 7) Exclusive "Founder's Freezer" Virtual Gatherings 8) Premier Recognition as a Founder

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