ABLE Foundation 1st Anniversary Auction

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Starting bid
Two Infield Box seats to a 2026 Washington Nationals regular season home game at Nationals Park. You pick the game.
Valued at $300. Redeemed online at nats.com/Donations. Opening Day, Postseason, and other blackout games excluded. Seating based on availability. Voucher expires September 30, 2026.
100% of proceeds support The ABLE Foundation. - Minimum Bid Increment $25
Starting bid
Another chance to win! Two Infield Box seats to any 2026 Nationals regular season home game. Bring a friend, a mentor, or someone who deserves a night out.
Valued at $300. Redeemed online at nats.com/Donations. Opening Day, Postseason, and other blackout games excluded. Seating based on availability. Voucher expires September 30, 2026.
Every dollar raised goes directly to The ABLE Foundation. - Minimum Bid Increment $25
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