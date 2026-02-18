Hosted by

The ABLE Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

ABLE Foundation 1st Anniversary Auction

2 Infield Box Tickets — 2026 Washington Nationals Home Game item
2 Infield Box Tickets — 2026 Washington Nationals Home Game
$125

Starting bid

Two Infield Box seats to a 2026 Washington Nationals regular season home game at Nationals Park. You pick the game.


Valued at $300. Redeemed online at nats.com/Donations. Opening Day, Postseason, and other blackout games excluded. Seating based on availability. Voucher expires September 30, 2026.


100% of proceeds support The ABLE Foundation. - Minimum Bid Increment $25

2 Infield Box Tickets — 2026 Washington Nationals Home Game item
2 Infield Box Tickets — 2026 Washington Nationals Home Game
$125

Starting bid

Another chance to win! Two Infield Box seats to any 2026 Nationals regular season home game. Bring a friend, a mentor, or someone who deserves a night out.


Valued at $300. Redeemed online at nats.com/Donations. Opening Day, Postseason, and other blackout games excluded. Seating based on availability. Voucher expires September 30, 2026.


Every dollar raised goes directly to The ABLE Foundation. - Minimum Bid Increment $25

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