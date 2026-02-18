ABLE Foundation 1st Anniversary Auction

Another chance to win! Two Infield Box seats to any 2026 Nationals regular season home game. Bring a friend, a mentor, or someone who deserves a night out.





Valued at $300. Redeemed online at nats.com/Donations. Opening Day, Postseason, and other blackout games excluded. Seating based on availability. Voucher expires September 30, 2026.





Every dollar raised goes directly to The ABLE Foundation. - Minimum Bid Increment $25