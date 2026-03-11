ABM Boutique– Art That Gives Back

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ABM Event T-Shirt – A commemorative tee designed for the conference or tea party, featuring the event theme and ABM logo—perfect for remembering a powerful and purpose-filled experience.
ABM Logo Apron – A stylish and functional apron featuring the Anointed Bags Ministries logo, perfect for serving, events, and everyday use while representing a mission of dignity and purpose.
ABM Mug – A classic, everyday mug featuring the Anointed Bags Ministries logo, perfect for your favorite coffee or tea while representing a mission of purpose and compassion.
ABM 40 oz Thermal Cup – A large-capacity, insulated cup featuring the Anointed Bags Ministries logo, designed to keep your drinks hot or cold while you stay refreshed throughout the day.
ABM 18 oz Double Wall Tumbler – A modern, high-quality tumbler crafted for everyday use, featuring the ABM logo as a symbol of compassion, service, and purpose.
ABM Tote Bag – A durable and stylish tote featuring the Anointed Bags Ministries logo, perfect for everyday use while representing a mission of purpose and compassion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!