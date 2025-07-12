Abolition Walk 2025 Sponsorship

Gerrit Smith pledged to Frederick Douglass $7000 (in today's currency) per month for two years to support The North Star. Smith continued to send Douglass money even after his two year pledge. The Douglass-Smith relationship was unlikely for the 19th Century: A formally uneducated, powerless base, assertive, younger black man and a formally well educated, wealthy, influential, white elder. The two men bonded for the cause of the abolition of slavery, and that bond lasted until Smith's death. Douglass dedicated his second autobiography to Smith.