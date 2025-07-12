National Abolition Hall of Fame & Museum

National Abolition Hall of Fame & Museum

Abolition Walk 2025 Sponsorship

Gerrit Smith's monthly support of Frederick Douglass item
Gerrit Smith's monthly support of Frederick Douglass
$7,000

Gerrit Smith pledged to Frederick Douglass $7000 (in today's currency) per month for two years to support The North Star. Smith continued to send Douglass money even after his two year pledge. The Douglass-Smith relationship was unlikely for the 19th Century: A formally uneducated, powerless base, assertive, younger black man and a formally well educated, wealthy, influential, white elder. The two men bonded for the cause of the abolition of slavery, and that bond lasted until Smith's death. Douglass dedicated his second autobiography to Smith.

1835 - NYS Antislavery Society forms in Peterboro item
1835 - NYS Antislavery Society forms in Peterboro
$1,835

Abolitionists of New York met in Utica on October 21, 1835, to form an anti-slavery society. The delegates were mobbed twice. Gerrit Smith invited the delegates to the safety of Peterboro, and on October 22nd the first meeting of the NYS Antislavery Society was held.

In 1835, 600 NY State Anti-slavers were assaulted item
In 1835, 600 NY State Anti-slavers were assaulted
$600

The 600 delegates were threatened by a mob led by Congressman Beardsley. Mud and eggs were thrown at the abolitionists. Guns protected the home of Alvan Stewart who was one of the delegates.

400 traveled by land to form the NYS Antislavery Society item
400 traveled by land to form the NYS Antislavery Society
$400

... as 104 abolitionists rode an empty lumber barge from Utica to Canastota and then walked the nine miles uphill to Peterboro. The 504 delegates held their Antislavery meeting in the Presbyterian Church of Peterboro - the building that is now the home of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum.

200 Erie Canal Bicentennial Year item
200 Erie Canal Bicentennial Year
$200

The Erie Canal carried people and products and helped set the West on fire with the delivery of reform ideas which led to the name "The Burned Over District" in the NYS western counties and some counties in Central New York.

