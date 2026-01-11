ABPA Producer Membership Renewal 2026

Book Producers are individuals and companies that handle most or all elements of developing a title. They may start with an assignment or create a concept and proposal in-house. Book Producers are experts who develop the manuscript, design and visual elements of a book, and some oversee the full production process. Depending on a range of factors, they may act as agent, partner with a publishing house for publication and distribution, or assist clients with self-publication. In addition, Book Producers offer professional services such as project management and brand development.