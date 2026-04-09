Abrahams Wallet

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Abrahams Wallet

About this event

Abrahamic Boot Camp

3820 Logan Creek Ln

West Harrison, IN 47060, USA

Normal Pricing
$500
Available until Jul 20

1 ticket to Biblical Bosshood INCLUDING lodging, food, wisdom, and swag.

Donate a Ticket!
Pay what you can

Maybe you have a scheduling conflict (there's a HUGE influx of newborns in the Abe's community right now!) and you want to make sure that a guy somewhere across the country (or even the world!) can make it to the retreat and get equipped with legacy defining skills and relationships. OR maybe your just one generous Abrahamic Homie! Either way, THIS is your chance to help a guy get to the retreat who would otherwise miss out entirely. Thank you for helping change a family and create an Abrahamic Legacy!

Group Discount!
$415
Available until Jul 20

We want guys to be able to BRING new husbands and fathers into the tribe here SO we're throwing you a discount for buying 2 or more tickets at a time! (The questions post-purchase are still for each individual)

Night owl
$500
Available until Aug 10

Guys....this is the coolest way I could find to say that your pretty late to the game! The early bird got the worm, BUT we have ton's of late spots left with 1 simple condition: We cannot promise that you'll get all of the cool gear BECAUSE we have already placed our supply orders. Long story short--excited to have you on board, you just might leave a few pounds lighter in swag.

Add a donation for Abrahams Wallet

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!