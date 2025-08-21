Abrahamic Playbook Retreat

Maybe you have a scheduling conflict (there's a HUGE influx of newborns in the Abe's community right now!) and you want to make sure that a guy somewhere across the country (or even the world!) can make it to the retreat and get equipped with legacy defining skills and relationships. OR maybe your just one generous Abrahamic Homie! Either way, THIS is your chance to help a guy get to the retreat who would otherwise miss out entirely. Thank you for helping change a family and create an Abrahamic Legacy!