Abrahamic Playbook Retreat

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About this event
1 ticket to Biblical bosshood INCLUDING lodging, food, wisdom, swag bag, and pickleball!
Maybe you have a scheduling conflict (there's a HUGE influx of newborns in the Abe's community right now!) and you want to make sure that a guy somewhere across the country (or even the world!) can make it to the retreat and get equipped with legacy defining skills and relationships. OR maybe your just one generous Abrahamic Homie! Either way, THIS is your chance to help a guy get to the retreat who would otherwise miss out entirely. Thank you for helping change a family and create an Abrahamic Legacy!
Guys....this is the coolest way I could find to say that your pretty late to the game! The early bird got the worm, BUT we have ton's of late spots left with 1 simple condition: We cannot promise that you'll get all of the cool gear that the first 30 will BECAUSE we have either only ordered 30 [things] or we're in the process of ordering other [things] depending on when you purchase. Long story short--excited to have you on board, you just might leave a few pounds lighter in swag.
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