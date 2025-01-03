ABRHS Project Graduation Silent Auction

Sales closed

$1000 gift certificate & Electric Toothbrush ($1,100 value) item
$350

Patients of all ages can enjoy an unforgettable orthodontic journey at Reichheld Ting Orthodontics using this $1000 gift certificate toward treatment & an Electric Toothbrush! Total value over $1,100!!
4 Waterpark Passes ($400 value) item
$75

Four waterpark passes to our indoor waterpark resort. Recipients are allowed to come to Great Wolf Lodge for an entire day of waterpark fun from open to close. The gift certificate donated has a value of $400.00. The donated gift certificate will expire one year after the event date and is not valid holidays, blackout periods, and special event weekends.
Team Yu Anytime Mini Photo Session ($375 value) item
$80

mini photo session $375 value
One week TeamWorks Summer Camp ($355 value) item
$75

enjoy a free week of camp, which is valid for any full week (Monday–Friday of the same week) during Weeks 1–6 of camp. Learn more here: https://www.teamworksacton.com/upcomingsummerprogram.aspx Please book your camp by July 14th (expiration date)
$100 Gift Card for Tiny Tags Jewelry item
$30

Treasure Every Moment. Personalized Necklaces. Your Story, Your Style. Engrave Names, Dates, And Add Birthstones.
1 week Speed & Agility Training Summer Camp ($99 value) item
$30

STRENGTHENING THE NEXT GENERATION OF ATHLETES WITH SPEED, AGILITY, AND POWER TRAINING. One Free Week $99 Value select one week between June 23-July 28
Art Gift Certificate & Art Supplies ($150 value) item
$45

$100 gift certificate and $50 of art supplies
Forest Vibe Photography photo session ($235 value) item
$70

Family Photo Session 60-90 minutes Three high-resolution and touched-up digital images are included. $235 value
Admission for 4 people ($76 value) item
$25

Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play. Enjoy this accessible space to play, explore, and learn together. There are intimate, immersive experiences for the youngest learners and galleries of STEAM experiences for all ages, including water, light & color, sound, making & creating, math, and a 14' interactive air maze. Admission includes access to both the museum and the Discovery Woods outdoor nature playscape and gigantic treehouse. a $76 value
four(4) general admission tickets to WooSox ($40 value) item
$15

four (4) general admission tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2025 april or may woosox game at polar park 4 General Admission tickets ($40 value) Expiration Date: 05/01/2025
2 adult +2 kids passes ($250 value) item
$75

Nashoba Skate Pass 10 visit punch card for two adults and two children
$100 Gift Card item
$35

$100 gift certificate for purchase plants, seeds, supplies, etc from the website or in person at the farm.
Aglow Premium Airbrush Tanning Gift Card ($70 value) item
$30

Enjoy a healthy and safe spray tan without harsh chemicals or UV rays!
Jo Karen ($50) item
$25

Jo Karen has been the quality source of premium lingerie, luxury sleepwear and high performance activewear in Acton, MA for over nine years.
Movie for two ($38) item
$10

2 tickets to Oneil Cinema in Littleton
2025 Summer Concert ($50 value) item
$15

2 tickets to either Elton John Tribute or Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute) at Nara Park
Acton Boxborough Comm Ed Certificate ($50 value) item
$30

Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to be used towards anything offered at https://abce.abschools.org/
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones ($350 value) item
$150

QuietComfort Headphones deliver legendary noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio in a classic, comfortable design with up to 24 hours of battery life to keep up with any lifestyle. Featuring customizable listening modes in addition to Quiet and Aware options, these iconic headphones also come equipped with an audio cable with in-line mic for situations without Bluetooth.
Gift Card (Value $150 ) item
$75

Kitchen Outfitters is your trusted source for the best of cookware, bakeware, and knives.
$100 Gift Card item
$60

Enjoy this $100 Gift card to purchase any books, gift items from Acton's independent book store!!
Gift Certificate ($450 value) item
$125

Includes in depth evaluation, curriculum development, free registration, 4 hours of tutoring.
Corsage + Boutonniere Bundle ($55 value) item
$15

Designed by D'Vine Floral Designs. 1 Corsage and 1 Boutonniere. Color will be white (spray roses) with a pink or blue accent.
