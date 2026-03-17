ABSA Spring 2026 Business Sponsorships

Company name/logo on a banner displayed at Stinger Field
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
Company name/logo on a banner displayed at Stinger Field
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
DOUBLE LEVEL SPONSOR - Full Year (Spring/Fall 2025)
$450
Company name/logo on a banner displayed at Stinger Field
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
Company name/logo on a banner displayed at Stinger Field
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
SCOREBOARD SPONSOR - 2 year commitment ($500 per year)
$500
Company name/logo placed on the scoreboard of your choice
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
Company name/logo placed on the scoreboard of your choice
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
FIELD SPONSOR
$200
2’ x 2’ banner with just the company logo displayed above home plate at our fields
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
2’ x 2’ banner with just the company logo displayed above home plate at our fields
Recognition at Opening Day ceremony
Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page
Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)
Add a donation for Azle Baseball & Softball Association
$
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