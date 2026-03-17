ABSA Spring 2026 Business Sponsorships

2’ x 2’ banner with just the company logo displayed above home plate at our fields Recognition at Opening Day ceremony Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)

2’ x 2’ banner with just the company logo displayed above home plate at our fields Recognition at Opening Day ceremony Recognition on ABSA’s website and Facebook page Company name/logo on Parent/Team T-shirts (if shirts are made)

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