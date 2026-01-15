ABTL Dinner program: "Beyond the Basics: Advanced Mediation Insights to Resolve Complex Disputes" Feb. 5, 2026 Hyatt S.F.

One ticket for an ABTL member paying by check. THE ACTUAL PRICE OF THIS TICKET IS $165/PERSON. However, because Zeffy only accepts checks for amounts >$1000, the price shown is $0 so you can complete the registration process and circumvent the requirement to pay by credit card or provide bank information for an EFT/ACH payment.

Please make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to:

663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road #637

San Marcos, CA 92078.