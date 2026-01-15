Association of Business Trial Lawyers of Northern California

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Association of Business Trial Lawyers of Northern California

About this event

ABTL Dinner program: "Beyond the Basics: Advanced Mediation Insights to Resolve Complex Disputes" Feb. 5, 2026 Hyatt S.F.

Hyatt Regency Hotel Grand Ballroom

5 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA

ABTL Member - PAYING BY CREDIT CARD
$165

One ticket for an ABTL member

ABTL Member Table of 10 -PAYING BY CREDIT CARD, CHECK or ACH
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 seats for ABTL members who are paying by credit card, check or ACH/EFT.

ABTL Member Individual ticket - PAYING BY CHECK
Free

One ticket for an ABTL member paying by check. THE ACTUAL PRICE OF THIS TICKET IS $165/PERSON. However, because Zeffy only accepts checks for amounts >$1000, the price shown is $0 so you can complete the registration process and circumvent the requirement to pay by credit card or provide bank information for an EFT/ACH payment.

Please make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to:
663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road #637
San Marcos, CA 92078.

Sitting Judge - One ticket (Complementary)
Free

One ticket for a sitting judge - Complementary.

Public Sector Attorney-PAYING BY CHECK
Free

One ticket for a Public Sector Attorney paying by check.
NOTE: Because Zeffy only accepts checks for amounts >$1000, the price shown is $0 so you can circumvent the requirement to fill in a credit card # or bank information.

The actual price is $135/person.
Please make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to:
ABTL
663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road #637
San Marcos, CA 92078.

Public Sector Attorneys PAYING BY CREDIT CARD
$175

One ticket for a Public Sector attorney paying by credit card.

Non-Member Individual Ticket - PAYING BY CREDIT CARD
$175

Individual ticket for a non-member WHO WILL PAY BY CREDIT CARD.

Non-Member Individual ticket - PAYING BY CHECK
Free

One ticket for a non-member paying by check. THE ACTUAL PRICE OF THIS TICKET IS $175/PERSON. However, because Zeffy only accepts checks for amounts >$1000, the price shown is $0 so you can complete the registration process and circumvent the requirement to pay by credit card or provide bank information for an EFT/ACH payment.

Please make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to:
663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road #637
San Marcos, CA 92078.


Non-Member - Table of 10 PAYING BY CREDIT CARD, CHECK or ACH
$1,750

A ticket for a table of 10 for non-members who are paying either by credit card, check or by ACH/EFT.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!