ABTL LDC Ethics CLE Program: “Relationship Red Flags: ﻿ ﻿Knowing When to Call Your Ethics Counsel”

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket for an ABTL member whose dues are current.
This fee will be deducted from your 2026 dues if you join ABTL by May 12th.
Ticket for one non-member. Even though price shows as $0, the registration fee is $20 due to Zeffy not accepting checks <$1000. We must make the price $0 so you don't have to supply a credit card # to complete your registration. NOTE: IF YOU JOIN ABTL BY 5/12, your $20 reg. fee will be deducted from your dues of $125. JOIN TODAY and enjoy membership for the remainder of 2026 AND THIS ETHICS PROGRAM FOR $125.
Non-Members--Your registration for the May 12 program entitles you join ABTL for the remainder of 2026 at the reduced dues rate of $105.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!