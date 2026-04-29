Association of Business Trial Lawyers of Northern California

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Association of Business Trial Lawyers of Northern California

About this event

ABTL LDC Ethics CLE Program: “Relationship Red Flags: ﻿ ﻿Knowing When to Call Your Ethics Counsel”

One Embarcadero Center

# 2600, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA

ABTL Member
Free

One ticket for an ABTL member whose dues are current.

ABTL Non- Member - Paying by Credit Card
$20

This fee will be deducted from your 2026 dues if you join ABTL by May 12th.

ABTL Non- Member paying by check - Fee: $20
Free

Ticket for one non-member. Even though price shows as $0, the registration fee is $20 due to Zeffy not accepting checks <$1000. We must make the price $0 so you don't have to supply a credit card # to complete your registration. NOTE: IF YOU JOIN ABTL BY 5/12, your $20 reg. fee will be deducted from your dues of $125. JOIN TODAY and enjoy membership for the remainder of 2026 AND THIS ETHICS PROGRAM FOR $125.

'26 ABTL dues for non-members registering for 5/12 program
$105

Non-Members--Your registration for the May 12 program entitles you join ABTL for the remainder of 2026 at the reduced dues rate of $105.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!