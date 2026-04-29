ABTL LDC Ethics CLE Program: “Relationship Red Flags: ﻿ ﻿Knowing When to Call Your Ethics Counsel”

Ticket for one non-member. Even though price shows as $0, the registration fee is $20 due to Zeffy not accepting checks <$1000. We must make the price $0 so you don't have to supply a credit card # to complete your registration. NOTE: IF YOU JOIN ABTL BY 5/12, your $20 reg. fee will be deducted from your dues of $125. JOIN TODAY and enjoy membership for the remainder of 2026 AND THIS ETHICS PROGRAM FOR $125.