ABTL "Year-End Dues Special" Until 12/31/2025!

This "Year-End Dues Special" rate, which expires at midnight on 12/31/25, is for one membership for an individual or a law firm that chooses not to enroll/renew 100% of their Bay Area litigators' memberships. Rate is 'per person' and increases to $125/person on 1/1/26.

NOTE: THE RATE IS SHOWN AS $0 SO YOU CAN CIRCUMVENT THE REQUIREMENT TO FILL IN A CREDIT CARD # OR BANK INFORMATION.

Make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., #637, San Marcos, CA 92078.