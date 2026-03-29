Aligned & Abundant | Vendor Table & Sponsorship

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Event named 'Presented by [Brand]'
- Speaking opportunity on stage
- Vendor table registration included (up to 3 vendors per vendor table)
- Social media — 4 posts & 4 reels
- 6 complimentary tickets
- First right of refusal for 2027
- Event named 'Presented by [Brand]'
- Speaking opportunity on stage
- Vendor table registration included (up to 3 vendors per vendor table)
- Social media — 4 posts & 4 reels
- 6 complimentary tickets
- First right of refusal for 2027