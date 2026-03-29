Black Mental Health Village

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Black Mental Health Village

Aligned & Abundant | Vendor Table & Sponsorship

2512 Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,000

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Event named 'Presented by [Brand]'
  • Speaking opportunity on stage
  • Vendor table registration included (up to 3 vendors per vendor table)
  • Social media — 4 posts & 4 reels
  • 6 complimentary tickets
  • First right of refusal for 2027
Nourish Sponsor
$2,500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo on program & signage
  • Named segment sponsorship — your brand is exclusively tied to a designated moment or activity during the event
  • 4 complimentary tickets
  • Vendor table registration included (2 vendors per vendor table)
  • Social media — 3 posts
Roots Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Logo on program & digital materials
  • Social media — 2 posts + verbal recognition
  • Vendor table registration included (2 vendors per vendor table)
  • 2 complimentary ticket



Seed Sponsor
$500
  • Name & logo in digital program
  • Social media mention — 1 post
  • 1 complimentary ticket
  • Vendor table registration included (2 vendors per vendor table)
  • Community thank-you tag
Vendor Table
$250
  • Vendor table included (You can also bring your own table)
  • Logo on event materials
  • Direct access to 100+ professionals
  • 2 vendors passes per vendor table
  • Social media recognition
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