Abundant Hope Ranch's Live Auction

Bid for a week in this stunning 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath Seagrove retreat! Sleeps 10 with 2 King suites, queen, and bunk room, plus an open floor plan with 2 living areas, flat-screen TVs, and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy 2 screened porches, 2 balconies, and a private backyard with fire pit, grill, and outdoor shower.
Adventure is at your doorstep: NEW 6-seater golf cart, 4 bikes, scenic trails, resort-style pools, and just a short ride to sugar-white beaches. Luxury, fun, and nature all in one unforgettable getaway!
Generously donated by Jay and Sheridan Ernst
Experience the ultimate in shooting and range privileges with a 1-year Copendaro VIP membership for two! This exclusive membership includes:
Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to elevate their shooting range experience, this VIP membership ensures you’ll enjoy premium perks, savings, and priority access all year long! FMV: $7500
Generously Donated by Copendaro
Escape to a luxurious Mexican paradise with 7 nights for two at your choice of six breathtaking Vidanta Mayan Palace resorts, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán.
Relax in an elegant master room with a private balcony, king or two double beds, and a full bathroom, while enjoying world-class amenities: sprawling pools, upscale dining, wellness centers, golf courses, and exclusive on-site entertainment.
Experience the timeless beauty of Tuscany with a 7-night stay for 4 guests in a charming historic apartment in the heart of Cortona’s medieval walled city. The apartment features 2 elegant bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms, blending period charm—vaulted ceilings, antique stonework, and original architectural details—with 21st-century comforts.
Your stay includes a guided walking tour through Cortona’s storied streets and a complimentary wine tasting, letting you savor Tuscany’s world-renowned flavors and rich history. Optional day trips to Montepulciano, Arezzo, or Pienza allow exploration of rolling hills, vineyards, and Renaissance treasures.
Meet your new four-legged family member! This male merle French Bulldog puppy is as sweet as he is playful, ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and endless snuggles. Frenchies are known for their affectionate nature, compact size, and irresistible charm—making them the perfect companion for families or individuals alike.
The winning bidder will pick up their new puppy directly from the loving home of Krystal and Phillip Hunt, ensuring a smooth and caring transition.
Bid now for the chance to welcome a lifetime of joy, puppy kisses, and unconditional companionship!
