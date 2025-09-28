Abundant Hope Ranch's Live Auction

Bid for a week in this stunning 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath Seagrove retreat! Sleeps 10 with 2 King suites, queen, and bunk room, plus an open floor plan with 2 living areas, flat-screen TVs, and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy 2 screened porches, 2 balconies, and a private backyard with fire pit, grill, and outdoor shower.

Adventure is at your doorstep: NEW 6-seater golf cart, 4 bikes, scenic trails, resort-style pools, and just a short ride to sugar-white beaches. Luxury, fun, and nature all in one unforgettable getaway!

Generously donated by Jay and Sheridan Ernst