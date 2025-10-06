Abundant Life Outreach Ministry Supply Store

A simple towel can make a world of difference for someone in need.

When you “purchase” a towel through this store, you’re not receiving a product — you’re providing one (or more) for someone who needs it most.

Each $5 contribution helps our Outreach Team buy towels at the best possible price, allowing us to stretch every dollar and bless more people. Sometimes that means one towel — sometimes two or even more, depending on current deals and donations.