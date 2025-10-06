Abundant Life Outreach Ministry Supply Store

A simple towel can make a world of difference for someone in need.
When you “purchase” a towel through this store, you’re not receiving a product — you’re providing one (or more) for someone who needs it most.
Each $5 contribution helps our Outreach Team buy towels at the best possible price, allowing us to stretch every dollar and bless more people. Sometimes that means one towel — sometimes two or even more, depending on current deals and donations.
A simple treat can bring a moment of sweetness and hope to someone in need.
When you “purchase” Life Savers through this store, you’re not buying candy for yourself — you’re giving it to someone who could use a smile.
Each $3 contribution helps our Outreach Team share these small tokens of care during community visits and outreach events. Your kindness turns candy into connection — a simple way to remind others that they’re seen, loved, and never forgotten.
A little dignity can make a big difference.
When you “purchase” Tampax Pearl Tampons through this store, you’re not buying them for yourself — you’re providing them for women in need.
Each $9 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply trusted, quality feminine care products that bring comfort, confidence, and relief during difficult times.
Your generosity helps ensure that no woman has to go without these essentials.
A simple gift can restore dignity and bring comfort.
When you “purchase” women’s underwear through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping provide this essential item for women in need.
Each $8 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply new, comfortable underwear — meeting a basic need that’s often forgotten but deeply meaningful.
Your kindness reminds women that they are cared for and not alone.
A small snack can make a big impact.
When you “purchase” a chewy granola bar through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping provide nourishment and hope to someone in need.
Each $5 contribution helps our Outreach Team distribute granola bars and other simple foods to those facing hunger.
Your generosity offers more than a meal — it shares love, care, and encouragement in every bite.
A fresh start begins with simple care.
When you “purchase” a toothbrush through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping provide clean hygiene essentials to someone in need.
Each $2 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply quality toothbrushes that promote health, confidence, and dignity.
Your small gift brings a big smile — and a reminder that someone cares.
A simple comb can help someone feel human again.
When you “purchase” a comb through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping someone in need regain a sense of dignity and self-care.
Each $2 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide basic grooming essentials that restore confidence and comfort.
Your small act of kindness helps someone feel seen, valued, and renewed.
A touch of care can go a long way.
When you “purchase” deep moisture lotion through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping provide comfort and relief to someone whose skin is dry or weathered from hardship.
Each $2 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply quality lotion that soothes, protects, and restores.
Your kindness brings both physical comfort and a reminder that someone truly cares.
Clean hair can lift spirits and restore confidence.
When you “purchase” shampoo through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping someone in need feel refreshed and renewed.
Each $2 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide hygiene essentials that promote dignity, health, and hope.
Your simple act of kindness helps someone start their day feeling clean, cared for, and valued.
A small bottle can make a big difference.
When you “purchase” hand sanitizer through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping someone in need stay clean and protected.
Each $1 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide sanitizer to those without easy access to hygiene supplies.
Your gift helps prevent illness, promote health, and share care in a simple, practical way.
A little sweetness can brighten someone’s day.
When you “purchase” Werther’s Original candy through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping share a small moment of comfort and kindness with someone in need.
Each $3 contribution helps our Outreach Team include these sweet treats in care packages and outreach bags — simple gifts that bring smiles and remind others they’re loved.
A little care can bring a lot of comfort.
When you “purchase” body lotion through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping someone in need feel refreshed, cared for, and restored.
Each $2 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide soothing lotion that hydrates dry skin and brings relief to those exposed to the elements.
Your kindness helps share warmth, comfort, and dignity — one bottle at a time.
Dignity and comfort matter — especially during difficult times.
When you “purchase” maxi overnight pads through this store, you’re not buying them for yourself — you’re helping provide essential feminine care products to women in need.
Each $8 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply quality pads that offer protection, peace of mind, and dignity.
Your generosity ensures that no woman has to go without these basic necessities.
Warmth and comfort start from the ground up.
When you “purchase” socks through this store, you’re not buying them for yourself — you’re helping provide warmth, protection, and dignity to someone in need.
Each $13 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply durable, comfortable socks — one of the most requested items among those facing homelessness.
Your kindness helps keep feet warm, spirits lifted, and hearts encouraged.
A small item that makes a big difference.
When you “purchase” deodorant through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping someone in need feel clean, confident, and cared for.
Each $1 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide personal hygiene essentials that restore dignity and comfort.
Your simple act of kindness helps someone face the day with confidence and hope.
A little care can bring lasting relief.
When you “purchase” lip balm through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping protect and soothe someone’s lips from harsh weather and dryness.
Each $4 contribution helps our Outreach Team provide quality lip balm that brings comfort, healing, and a touch of kindness to those in need.
Your gift helps share warmth and compassion — one smile at a time.
A simple tool that helps us serve many.
When you “purchase” storage gallon bags through this store, you’re not buying them for yourself — you’re helping our Outreach Team package and organize hygiene kits, snacks, and essential supplies for those in need.
Each $15 contribution allows us to buy large packs of strong, resealable bags — keeping donations clean, dry, and ready to bless others.
Your kindness helps us reach more people efficiently and share love in every kit we give.
A fresh start begins with something simple.
When you “purchase” wash cloths through this store, you’re not buying them for yourself — you’re helping provide clean essentials for those in need.
Each $10 contribution helps our Outreach Team purchase quality wash cloths that bring comfort, hygiene, and dignity to people facing hardship.
Your generosity helps others feel refreshed, renewed, and reminded that they matter.
Warmth can mean the world to someone in the cold.
When you “purchase” a winter hat through this store, you’re not buying it for yourself — you’re helping provide comfort and protection for someone in need.
Each $6 contribution helps our Outreach Team supply warm hats that shield against the elements and remind people they’re cared for.
Your kindness helps bring both warmth and hope to those facing harsh conditions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!