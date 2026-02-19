ABWA InspireHer Chapter Spring Fling Fundraiser

Two $50.00 Store Gift Cards

Retail Value: $100

Simply Naked Scents & Co. is a full luxury sensory experience, offering elevated candle-making, custom fragrance blending, body oil creation, and curated self-care experiences designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.





Gift cards to be used in store towards and candle experience.





Contact:

Shante Smith

www.simplynakedcandleco.com