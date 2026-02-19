ABWA InspireHer Chapter Spring Fling Fundraiser

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About this raffle
Retail Value: $100.00
Me Time Atlanta
Gift Card.
Services: massages, facials, waxing, body and beauty.
Contact:
Connie Power
678.698.5216
Gift Card will be emailed to winner.
Moneke Fields,
10x Business Coach
Retail Value $497
A free business assessment/strategy session and 90-day business planning session.
Expires: 12/31/2026
Contact Info:
Moneke Fields
Telephone: 404.907.3331
Retail Value: $165
Includes shampoo, customized deep conditioning with steam, and a two strand twist style focused on healthy hair and scalp care.
Restrictions: appointment required. Not redeemable for cash. Expires 6 months from raffle date.
Contact: Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique
3157 Sugarloaf Parkway Ste 190, Lawrenceville GA 30045
Total Value: $86
Avon beauty products, face care, fragrance and jewelry bundle package.
Expires: 6/30/2026
Contact:
Rutha Taylor
Telephone: 404.421.9535
Two $50.00 Store Gift Cards
Retail Value: $100
Simply Naked Scents & Co. is a full luxury sensory experience, offering elevated candle-making, custom fragrance blending, body oil creation, and curated self-care experiences designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.
Gift cards to be used in store towards and candle experience.
Contact:
Shante Smith
Lazard Solution Services, LLC.
Retail Value: $325
(Includes U.S. Income Tax Return + State Tax Return preparation) for one year return only.
Professional, reliable, and client focused tax preparation for
individuals and small businesses. A complete U.S. Income
Tax Return and State Tax Return preparation package, ensuring the winner receives expert
guidance, accurate filing, and peace of mind.
Contact:
Lazard Solution Services, LLC.
https://www.lazardsolutionservices.com/
1785 E. Park Place Blvd, Unit 870326
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Phone: 4045908845
Retail Value: $110.00
The winner will receive a personalized luxury box filled with handcrafted desserts from The Sweetest Dose Collection, featuring:
• 6 Gourmet Cheesecake Truffles
• 4 Premium Chocolate Covered Strawberries
• 4 Hand-Dipped Gourmet Pretzels
• A $25 VIP credit toward a future custom order
Each treat is crafted with premium ingredients and designed for bold flavor, elegant presentation, and unforgettable moments.
Expiration: 12/31/2026
Retail Value: $40
1 Spa Pedicure
Expires: 12/26/2026
Contact:
Sola Salon
5805 State Bridge Road
Suite 119
John's Creek, Ga 30097
Book Appointment with Verna
770-289-2478
Retail Value: $400.00
Photo Shoot
Expires: 2/1/2027
Contact:
Anissa Patman
Telephone: 678.602.1470
Retail Value: $197.00
A one-hour coaching session. The Purpose Reset Coaching Session is a powerful one-time 60-minute experience designed to help you get clear, get grounded, and get back in alignment with who you're becoming.
Contact:
Dr. Shunte Howze
Telephone: 678.437.2024
Retail Value: $60.00
Includes (5) chef prepared healthy, no presevatives meals.
Meats: chicken and turkey only
Expiration: 10/1/2026
Contact:
Mena Fit
Lean Kitchen
2420 Wisteria Drive, Suite 5, Snellville, Georgia, 30078
https://leankitchenco.com/snellville/
Retail Value: $180.00
One-month membership
Access to am and pm small group sessions.
Passion 4 Fitness Studio located in Snellville Ga is the premiere and highly rated personlized training facility with an array of classes for all fitness levels.
New clients only
Expiration: 12/31/2026
Contact:
Connie Power
Passion 4 Fitness
2277 Main Street East, Ste D, Snellville GA
$
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