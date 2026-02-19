ABWA InspireHer Chapter

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ABWA InspireHer Chapter

About this raffle

ABWA InspireHer Chapter Spring Fling Fundraiser

Spa - Me Time Atlanta
$10

Retail Value: $100.00

Me Time Atlanta

Gift Card.

Services: massages, facials, waxing, body and beauty.

https://www.metimeatl.com/


Contact:

Connie Power

678.698.5216

Gift Card will be emailed to winner.

10x Business Coaching
$25

Moneke Fields,

10x Business Coach

Retail Value $497

A free business assessment/strategy session and 90-day business planning session.

Expires: 12/31/2026


Contact Info:

Moneke Fields

Telephone: 404.907.3331

Kink and Curls Wash Day Experience
$10

Retail Value: $165

Includes shampoo, customized deep conditioning with steam, and a two strand twist style focused on healthy hair and scalp care.

Restrictions: appointment required. Not redeemable for cash. Expires 6 months from raffle date.


Contact: Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique

3157 Sugarloaf Parkway Ste 190, Lawrenceville GA 30045

www.kinksandcurlsatlanta.com

Rutha the Avon Lady
$5

Total Value: $86

Avon beauty products, face care, fragrance and jewelry bundle package.

Expires: 6/30/2026


Contact:

Rutha Taylor

Telephone: 404.421.9535

Simply Naked Candles
$10

Two $50.00 Store Gift Cards

Retail Value: $100

Simply Naked Scents & Co. is a full luxury sensory experience, offering elevated candle-making, custom fragrance blending, body oil creation, and curated self-care experiences designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.


Gift cards to be used in store towards and candle experience.


Contact:

Shante Smith

www.simplynakedcandleco.com

Tax Return Service
$20

Lazard Solution Services, LLC.

Retail Value: $325

(Includes U.S. Income Tax Return + State Tax Return preparation) for one year return only.

Professional, reliable, and client focused tax preparation for

individuals and small businesses. A complete U.S. Income

Tax Return and State Tax Return preparation package, ensuring the winner receives expert

guidance, accurate filing, and peace of mind.


Contact:

Lazard Solution Services, LLC.

https://www.lazardsolutionservices.com/

1785 E. Park Place Blvd, Unit 870326

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Phone: 4045908845

The Sweetest Dose Luxury Box
$10

Retail Value: $110.00

The winner will receive a personalized luxury box filled with handcrafted desserts from The Sweetest Dose Collection, featuring:

• 6 Gourmet Cheesecake Truffles
• 4 Premium Chocolate Covered Strawberries
• 4 Hand-Dipped Gourmet Pretzels
• A $25 VIP credit toward a future custom order

Each treat is crafted with premium ingredients and designed for bold flavor, elegant presentation, and unforgettable moments.


Expiration: 12/31/2026


Verna's Chair - Spa Medicure
$5

Retail Value: $40

1 Spa Pedicure

Expires: 12/26/2026


Contact:

Sola Salon
5805 State Bridge Road
Suite 119
John's Creek, Ga 30097
Book Appointment with Verna
770-289-2478

Patman Photography
$25

Retail Value: $400.00

Photo Shoot

Expires: 2/1/2027


Contact:

Anissa Patman

Telephone: 678.602.1470

The Purpose Reset Coaching
$10

Retail Value: $197.00

A one-hour coaching session. The Purpose Reset Coaching Session is a powerful one-time 60-minute experience designed to help you get clear, get grounded, and get back in alignment with who you're becoming.


Contact:

Dr. Shunte Howze

Telephone: 678.437.2024

Lean Kitchen Co.
$5

Retail Value: $60.00

Includes (5) chef prepared healthy, no presevatives meals.

Meats: chicken and turkey only

Expiration: 10/1/2026


Contact:

Mena Fit

Lean Kitchen

2420 Wisteria Drive, Suite 5, Snellville, Georgia, 30078

https://leankitchenco.com/snellville/

Fitness Membership
$10

Retail Value: $180.00

One-month membership

Access to am and pm small group sessions.

Passion 4 Fitness Studio located in Snellville Ga is the premiere and highly rated personlized training facility with an array of classes for all fitness levels.

New clients only

Expiration: 12/31/2026


Contact:

Connie Power

Passion 4 Fitness

2277 Main Street East, Ste D, Snellville GA

www.passion4fitness.org

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