American Baptist Women's Ministries of the West

American Baptist Women's Ministries of the West

ABWM of the West Women & Girls Spritual Retreat

3100 Bean Creek Rd

Scotts Valley, CA 95066, USA

Women's Registration - Siden Conference Center - 2 nights
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Overnight accommodations in Siden Conference Center and Conference Materials.

Dinner Friday; Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner Saturday; Breakfast Sunday. DOUBLE OCCUPANCY

AB GIRLS Registration - Sunshine Cabin - 2 nights
$240

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Overnight accommodations in the Sunshine Cabin and Conference Materials. Dinner Friday; Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner Saturday; Breakfast Sunday.

Women's Saturday Only Registration
$87.50

Saturday Only. Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner and Conference Materials.

AB GIRLS Saturday Only Registration
$87.50

Saturday Only. Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner and Conference Materials.

AB GIRLS Adult Chaperone Registration
$221.75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Overnight accommodations in the Sunshine Cabin. Dinner Friday; Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner Saturday; Breakfast Sunday. THIS TICKET IS FOR PRE-APPROVED CHAPERONES ONLY!

