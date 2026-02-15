Apostolic Center Church

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Apostolic Center Church

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MYC Bundt Cake Fundraiser

Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7

This decadent chocolate cake is rich with a home-baked flavor. Sprinkled with chocolate chips throughout, this treat is sure to cure your chocolate cravings.

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Red Velvet
$7

This scarlet batter of velvety rich cocoa pays homage to its traditional Southern heritage. Every cake is baked with delicious chocolate chips.

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White Chocolate Raspberry
$7

Scrumptious white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Fluffy, moist and ever so good.

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Lemon
$7

When life gives you lemons, take cake over lemonade. Each bite of this light and refreshing cake has the smooth, sweet snap of lemon.

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Confetti
$7

Our most celebratory and festive cake yet. The combination of classic birthday cake baked with colorful sprinkles adds bites of fun to every occasion.

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Classic Vanilla
$7

As classic as it gets. With every sweet bite of this light white confection comes the timeless taste of creamy vanilla.

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Strawberries & Cream
$7

Made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate, this moist, refreshing cake is sure to please and makes any occasion deliciously sweet.

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Carrot
$7

A classic cake you love with carrot and pineapple pieces baked throughout. Every bite has the warm, familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

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Oreo Cookies & Cream
$7

The sweetest way to enjoy OREO® Cookies is in a Bundt Cake! This classic white cake is baked with OREO® Cookie pieces. Whether you're celebrating a special moment or just craving something cozy, this flavor is here to make every bite feel like pure joy.

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Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$7

Everything you love about a homemade chocolate chip cookie baked into a cake! Made with gluten-free* ingredients including real eggs, vanilla and mini chocolate chips.

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Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry
$7

A zesty and refreshing cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree and made with gluten-free ingredients!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!