AC-ITNS Memberships

Valid for one year
Any member who is licensed to practice as a registered nurse in the United States or Canada, or any individual licensed or registered to practice professional nursing outside the United States.
Entitled to vote, hold office, and serve on committees.
Shall have all the benefits of membership.
Any non-nursing health professional involved in transplantation.
Associate members can serve and vote within committees.
Associate members are not entitled to vote on Chapter Officers or hold office.
Associate members may be selected as an Interprofessional Member at Large.
No expiration
Student enrolled in an accredited professional nursing program.
Verification of enrollment will be required.
