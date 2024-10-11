The Black Community Collective's Online Auction

Two (2) passes to the Nevada Chamber Music Festival (NCMF) All concerts are presented in Hall Recital Hall, University of Nevada, Reno. December 28-31, 2024 six concerts over 4 days. December 28 @ 7:30pm Opening Night with Clive Greensmith December 29 @ 2:00pm NCMF Piano Showcase December 29 @ 7:30pm Featuring Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith​ December 30 @ 2:00pm NCMF Cello Showcase​ December 30 @ 7:30pm Featuring Yuhsin Galaxy Su on Clarinet December 31 @ 2:00pm New Years Eve String Quintets and Two (2) A section tickets to the following Reno Chamber Orchestra Concerts. All concerts presented at Nightingale Concert Hall, University of Nevada, Reno American Dance Party – Saturday March 1, 2025 Get ready to jam as the infectious rhythms and tunes of American greats like Ellington, Joplin, and Gershwin will have you dancing in your seats. One of the concert's works get a Reno-themed multi-media treatment by Eve Allen Garza and RCO’s principal strings are featured as soloists in Delights and Dances, a work by Pulitzer-prize winner Michael Abels, known widely for his score to the film Nope. Latin Bridges – Saturday, April 5, 2025 Handel’s Messiah returns to the RCO after over two decades in a Spanish translation as we highlight Easter selections from El Mesías: Messiah for a New World. A chamber orchestration of Gershwin’s infectious Havana-inspired Cuban Overture and Piazzolla’s fresh tango-jazz-classical Sinfonietta fill out this program influenced by Latin connections. Salute to Youth – Sunday, May 18, 2025 Talented Nevada youth perform side-by-side with RCO in Barber’s famous Adagio for Strings before the winners of our concerto competition take the stage as soloists. RCO’s Sound Investment commissioning program makes its debut with a new work before the season concludes with a symphony chosen by you, our audience and supporters.

