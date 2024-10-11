The Black Community Collective's Online Auction

This print is 18"x24" and was created by James Gayles. Mr Gayles is an Emmy Award-winning artist and musician based in Oakland, CA, and Reno, NV. While working at NBC, he won a television Emmy Award for design and is a two-time winner of Art Direction magazine’s Creativity Award. Gayles has been a member of the Reno art community since 2020 with shows at the Renaissance Hotel, Mystic Gallery, the Depot Gallery, Sierra Arts Foundation, Metro Gallery City Hall, and the Carson City Courthouse, among others. Beginning November 1, 2024, his work can be found at the MakerSpace in Reno and at Hub Coffee Roasters.
Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 People.
$600
Starting bid
Spend two hours exploring famous wine growing regions and sample delicious pours. Choose your class, gather your friends and enjoy a great experience.
Wine 101-Wine components and food pairing.
Bienvenido Spain: A spotlight on Spanish wines.
So Many Ways to Chardonnay: Chardonnays from around the world.
From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy
Viva La France: A wine Tour of France.
The King of Grapes: Discover Cabernet Sauvignon
California Uncorked: Wines from Napa Valley and Beyond.
12 Weeks of Digital Advertising from Lamar.
$9,000
Starting bid
ONE DIGITAL SLOT ON A LAMAR BILLBOARD FOR 12WEEKS
Bring your marketing to a new level of flexibility and reach with Lamar Digital Billboards. You will receive (1) digital slot for advertising your business on a Lamar Digital Billboard for 12 CONSECUTIVE weeks. The advertising space is guaranteed (Digital Billboard location to be determined based on availability). Digital billboard advertising allows you to market real-time to your customers with the ease of changing your creative/message to meet your daily or weekly advertising needs.
Graphic artwork and design are included. Must be used by April 30th, 2025.
"The Divine Sarah Vaughn" Print 18"x24"
$100
Starting bid
This print is 18"x24" and was created by James Gayles. Mr Gayles is an Emmy Award-winning artist and musician based in Oakland, CA, and Reno, NV. While working at NBC, he won a television Emmy Award for design and is a two-time winner of Art Direction magazine’s Creativity Award. Gayles has been a member of the Reno art community since 2020 with shows at the Renaissance Hotel, Mystic Gallery, the Depot Gallery, Sierra Arts Foundation, Metro Gallery City Hall, and the Carson City Courthouse, among others. Beginning November 1, 2024, his work can be found at the MakerSpace in Reno and at Hub Coffee Roasters.
BCC Custom Deigned Necklace
$675
Starting bid
Created by BVW Jewelers, this necklace is an interpretation of the BCC logo. It has 16 black and white diamonds and is set in 14 karat white gold.
The Reno Philharmonic- 2 NCMF passes and 6 RCO concert t
$910
Starting bid
Two (2) passes to the Nevada Chamber Music Festival (NCMF)
All concerts are presented in Hall Recital Hall, University of Nevada, Reno. December 28-31, 2024 six concerts over 4 days.
December 28 @ 7:30pm Opening Night with Clive Greensmith
December 29 @ 2:00pm NCMF Piano Showcase
December 29 @ 7:30pm Featuring Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith
December 30 @ 2:00pm NCMF Cello Showcase
December 30 @ 7:30pm
Featuring Yuhsin Galaxy Su on Clarinet December 31 @ 2:00pm
New Years Eve String Quintets
and
Two (2) A section tickets to the following Reno Chamber Orchestra Concerts.
All concerts presented at Nightingale Concert Hall, University of Nevada, Reno
American Dance Party – Saturday March 1, 2025
Get ready to jam as the infectious rhythms and tunes of American greats like Ellington, Joplin, and Gershwin will have you dancing in your seats. One of the concert's works get a Reno-themed multi-media treatment by Eve Allen Garza and RCO’s principal strings are featured as soloists in Delights and Dances, a work by Pulitzer-prize winner Michael Abels, known widely for his score to the film Nope.
Latin Bridges – Saturday, April 5, 2025
Handel’s Messiah returns to the RCO after over two decades in a Spanish translation as we highlight Easter selections from El Mesías: Messiah for a New World. A chamber orchestration of Gershwin’s infectious Havana-inspired Cuban Overture and Piazzolla’s fresh tango-jazz-classical Sinfonietta fill out this program influenced by Latin connections.
Salute to Youth – Sunday, May 18, 2025
Talented Nevada youth perform side-by-side with RCO in Barber’s famous Adagio for Strings before the winners of our concerto competition take the stage as soloists. RCO’s Sound Investment commissioning program makes its debut with a new work before the season concludes with a symphony chosen by you, our audience and supporters.
“Samburu Giraffe” Print 15"x30"
$465
Starting bid
This is a profession print on wrapped canvas. It's embellished it with actual tiny beads on some of its necklaces. It’s 15”x30” with a 1.25” wrapped edge.
