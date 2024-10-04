Homeschool Visual Arts Local (VAL) - Winter/Spring 2025

Homeschool COMBO (PAL & VAL) Ages: 9 - 14 Tuesdays & Thursdays| 12:00 - 1:30 PM | January 21 - April 3 (no classes March 18 and 20) The PAL program (Tuesdays) is designed for learners of all experience levels, focusing on nurturing creative problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills (verbal, nonverbal, and written). This year, our hands-on programming emphasizes the whole-person development of each participant, blending playful and engaging activities such as theatre games, improvisation, music, and movement. Learners will enhance their artistic talents and grow into more confident and empathetic individuals. Our new VAL class (Thursdays) is designed to complement the Homeschool Performing Arts Local (PAL) program, offering students an exciting exploration of the visual side of theatre. This class delves into color theory, design, and the creation of theatrical visuals, enhancing students' understanding of how visual elements contribute to storytelling on stage. Through hands-on projects and collaborative activities, participants will develop their artistic skills and their ability to work as a team, fostering both creativity and camaraderie. By the end of the term, learners will have a portfolio of their work and a sharable video scrapbook capturing their artistic journey and achievements.

Homeschool COMBO (PAL & VAL) Ages: 9 - 14 Tuesdays & Thursdays| 12:00 - 1:30 PM | January 21 - April 3 (no classes March 18 and 20) The PAL program (Tuesdays) is designed for learners of all experience levels, focusing on nurturing creative problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills (verbal, nonverbal, and written). This year, our hands-on programming emphasizes the whole-person development of each participant, blending playful and engaging activities such as theatre games, improvisation, music, and movement. Learners will enhance their artistic talents and grow into more confident and empathetic individuals. Our new VAL class (Thursdays) is designed to complement the Homeschool Performing Arts Local (PAL) program, offering students an exciting exploration of the visual side of theatre. This class delves into color theory, design, and the creation of theatrical visuals, enhancing students' understanding of how visual elements contribute to storytelling on stage. Through hands-on projects and collaborative activities, participants will develop their artistic skills and their ability to work as a team, fostering both creativity and camaraderie. By the end of the term, learners will have a portfolio of their work and a sharable video scrapbook capturing their artistic journey and achievements.

More details...