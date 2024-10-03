The New London Community Meal Center Silent Auction

We are so grateful to NLCMC volunteer and supporter Douglas Rice for donating his painting "Regatta" for silent auction to benefit the meal center. The story of the painting is that Doug has been a painter since 1981. In the early 1990's he saw an exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Fauve paintings. These brightly colored expressionist paintings of scenes in Paris and parts of France excited him. Inspired by this exhibit, he began a long series of seascapes around his home in Stonnington, CT often with fishing boats and sail boats. This painting "Regatta" is from that time and series. The value of the painting is $700. To learn more - http://www.rdart.com

