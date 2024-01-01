Oakdale Hose Company May Tip Boards (1)

The Oakdale Hose Company has been providing fire and emergency services since June 18, 1893 to Oakdale Boro and the surrounding community. Our Company is approximately 80% self funded. Meaning that we must fundraise to stay in business. By purchasing chances on our Tip Boards you are helping a cornerstone of the community continue to thrive. All proceeds raised through these fundraisers go directly to purchasing and maintaining life saving equipment and tools for firefighters, maintaining our station and paying the bills.





To our long time supporters, thank you for your continued generosity. To the folks that are new to our fundraisers, good luck and have fun!





Sincerely,





The Officers and Members of the Oakdale Hose Company