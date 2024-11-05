Celebrating Fatherhood: The seeds you sow now pave for your future!

Join us at Seeds on June 16, 2024, from 6-8 pm, as we honor the special bond between fathers and their loved ones. Our Father's Day celebration promises an unforgettable evening of merriment, art, and connection. Kids are welcome and are free!





Music & Wine Bar





Enjoy soulful tunes curated from our jazz playlist, paired with a selection of fine wines and refreshing cocktails from our wine bar. Savor the moment with friends and family while indulging in light bites and sweet treats.





Art Gallery & Custom Installment





Explore our art gallery featuring works that celebrate fatherhood and family. Take part in our custom art installation, designed specifically for families to capture cherished moments together. Our photographer will be on hand to snap beautiful photos, preserving memories to treasure forever.





A Night to Remember





This event is a heartwarming tribute to the importance of father figures in our lives. Come celebrate with us and create new memories with your loved ones. We look forward to seeing you at Seeds on June 16! Cocktail attirr preferred.





Event Details:





·Date: June 16, 2024

·Time: 6-8 pm

·Location: Seeds

·Features: Live music, wine bar, light bites, art gallery, custom art installation, and photography









Join us for an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and celebration!