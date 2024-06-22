Yoga @the Museum - June 22nd, 2024

Yoga at the Museum: Harmony of Mind, Body, and History

Embark on a journey of wellness and tranquility as the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum partners with Black Cat Yoga Studio to present the Museum Yoga Series Join us for a unique fusion of yoga, history, and mindfulness set against the backdrop of our captivating exhibits.





Price: $10/class

Time: 10am - 11am

Location: Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, 410 N. Lime Street, Lancaster PA 17602





Event Highlights:

Guided Yoga Session: Immerse yourself in a rejuvenating yoga practice led by experienced instructors from Black Cat Yoga Studio. Find your center amidst the inspiring surroundings of the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum.

Museum Ambiance: Connect with the history of medicine as you practice yoga in the heart of our museum. Surround yourself with artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Lancaster's rich medical heritage.

Soothing Soundscape: Elevate your yoga experience with a curated soundscape that harmonizes with the serene environment. Let the combination of breath, movement, and history create a unique and tranquil atmosphere.

Ticket Information: Secure your spot for this holistic experience! Tickets are available for $10 and include the guided yoga session with Black Cat Yoga Lititz and museum admission

Important Details:

All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Please bring your yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing suitable for movement. There will be some mats available if you don't have one.

Limited spots available, so reserve your place early.

Join us for our Museum Yoga Series on the third Saturday of the month for unique collaboration between the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum and Black Cat Yoga Studio. Embrace the synergy of mind, body, and history in this transformative wellness event. Rediscover balance within the museum's hallowed walls and experience the art of yoga like never before.

Unwind, stretch, and connect with the past in the present moment. Purchase your tickets now and embark on a journey of serenity at the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum!



