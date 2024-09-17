2024 Hockey Happenings

Single ticket includes admission for one person to the event. Ticket price includes dinner and 1 drink ticket (drink valued at $6.00)

VIP
$45
VIP ticket includes admission for one person to the event. Ticket price includes dinner and 3 drink ticket (drink valued at $6.00)

Half Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Half table ticket includes reserved seating for 4 people and table advertisement displaying sponsorship logo of your choice. Ticket price includes dinner for all 4 guests and 2 drink tickets per person, 8 drink tickets total (drinks valued at $6.00 each).

Full Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Full table ticket includes reserved seating for 8 people, table advertisement and slide show recognition displaying sponsorship logo of your choice. Ticket price includes dinner for all 8 guests and 2 drink tickets per person, 16 drink tickets total (drinks valued at $6.00 each).

