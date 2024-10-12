NCCC Lunch-N-Learn: Community Pumpkin Collection & Diversion
Webinar Registration
Free
This Lunch and Learn Webinar is part of a NCCC Webinar series (available on NCCC's YouTube Channel). The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.
This Lunch and Learn Webinar is part of a NCCC Webinar series (available on NCCC's YouTube Channel). The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.
Become a NCCC Supporter
$25
This level of membership does not include a US Composting Council Membership, but does support the important work of the NC Composting Council- including our advocacy, education, outreach and grant programs. Individual Supporters receive a discount to NCCC's Annual Meeting, held each June in Raleigh.
This level of membership does not include a US Composting Council Membership, but does support the important work of the NC Composting Council- including our advocacy, education, outreach and grant programs. Individual Supporters receive a discount to NCCC's Annual Meeting, held each June in Raleigh.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!