TDFSC Club Jackets

If you would like a name embroidered in WHITE on the front right chest of the jacket, please choose the quantity of jackets you will want to have embroidered. You will be able to specify the name for each jacket when you select the jacket size. Be sure that the quantity matches the number of jackets you want embroidered!
If you would like a name embroidered in WHITE on the front right chest of the jacket, please choose the quantity of jackets you will want to have embroidered. You will be able to specify the name for each jacket when you select the jacket size. Be sure that the quantity matches the number of jackets you want embroidered!
Youth Microfleece Port Authority Jacket
$63
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
This exceptionally soft midweight fleece jacket will keep you warm during everyday excursions.
13.8-ounce 100% polyester
Twill-taped neck
Reverse coil zipper
Chin guard
Bungee cord zipper pulls
Front zippered pockets
Open cuffs
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
This exceptionally soft midweight fleece jacket will keep you warm during everyday excursions.
13.8-ounce 100% polyester
Twill-taped neck
Reverse coil zipper
Chin guard
Bungee cord zipper pulls
Front zippered pockets
Open cuffs
Youth Sport Tek Performance Tek Jacket (XS-XL)
$65
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
A classic jacket style created from our moisture-wicking, anti-static Sport-Wick fleece. Can pair with Sport-Wick Fleece Pants for a complete, unified look.
5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
Cadet collar
Taped neck
Slash pockets
Self-fabric cuffs and hem
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
A classic jacket style created from our moisture-wicking, anti-static Sport-Wick fleece. Can pair with Sport-Wick Fleece Pants for a complete, unified look.
5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
Cadet collar
Taped neck
Slash pockets
Self-fabric cuffs and hem
Ladie's Microfleece Edwards Jacket XS-XL
$64
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
Get that warm and fuzzy feeling with this ladies microfleece jacket. Great for any outdoor activity. Easy to embroider.
100% Polyester; 12.8oz
Traditional fit
Mid-weight fleece fibers trap and hold natural body heat
Slim fit with princess seams and raglan sleeves
Open hem; open cuffs and open side pockets
Home laundry
ladies Sizes: XS - 4XL
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
Get that warm and fuzzy feeling with this ladies microfleece jacket. Great for any outdoor activity. Easy to embroider.
100% Polyester; 12.8oz
Traditional fit
Mid-weight fleece fibers trap and hold natural body heat
Slim fit with princess seams and raglan sleeves
Open hem; open cuffs and open side pockets
Home laundry
ladies Sizes: XS - 4XL
Ladie's Microfleece Jacket 2XL
$66
Ladie's Microfleece Jacket 3XL-4XL
$68
Women’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket XS-XL
$75
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
The 2-layer bonded fabric offers breathable; comfortable stretch and warmth when it is cool. Easy to embroider.
• 100% Bonded Polyester Fleece; 11.8oz
• Traditional fit
• 2-layer bonded fabric for breathable; comfortable stretch
• Outer layer is polyester; inner layer is anti-pilling knit fleece
• Full-length wind guard; stand up collar and open sleeve cuff
• Side pockets and right chest pocket
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
The 2-layer bonded fabric offers breathable; comfortable stretch and warmth when it is cool. Easy to embroider.
• 100% Bonded Polyester Fleece; 11.8oz
• Traditional fit
• 2-layer bonded fabric for breathable; comfortable stretch
• Outer layer is polyester; inner layer is anti-pilling knit fleece
• Full-length wind guard; stand up collar and open sleeve cuff
• Side pockets and right chest pocket
Women’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket 3XL- 4XL
$85
Men's Microfleece Edwards Jacket 5XL-6XL
$70
Men's Microfleece Edwards Jacket S-XL
$64
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
Get that warm and fuzzy feeling with this men’s microfleece jacket. Great for any outdoor activity.
100% Polyester; 12.8 oz
Traditional fit
Mid-weight fleece fibers trap and hold natural body heat
Adjustable pull-cord hem; elastic cuffs and zippered side pockets
Home laundry
Men’s Sizes: S - 6XL
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
Get that warm and fuzzy feeling with this men’s microfleece jacket. Great for any outdoor activity.
100% Polyester; 12.8 oz
Traditional fit
Mid-weight fleece fibers trap and hold natural body heat
Adjustable pull-cord hem; elastic cuffs and zippered side pockets
Home laundry
Men’s Sizes: S - 6XL
Men's Microfleece Edwards Jacket 2XL
$66
Men's Microfleece Edwards Jacket 3XL-4XL
$68
Women’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket 2XL
$80
Men’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket S-XL
$75
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
The 2-layer bonded fabric offers breathable; comfortable stretch and warmth when it is cool. Easy to embroider.
• 100% Bonded Polyester Fleece; 11.8oz
• Traditional fit
• 2-layer bonded fabric for breathable; comfortable stretch
• Outer layer is polyester; inner layer is anti-pilling knit fleece
• Full-length wind guard; stand up collar and open sleeve cuff
• Side pockets and right chest pocket
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
The 2-layer bonded fabric offers breathable; comfortable stretch and warmth when it is cool. Easy to embroider.
• 100% Bonded Polyester Fleece; 11.8oz
• Traditional fit
• 2-layer bonded fabric for breathable; comfortable stretch
• Outer layer is polyester; inner layer is anti-pilling knit fleece
• Full-length wind guard; stand up collar and open sleeve cuff
• Side pockets and right chest pocket
Men’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket 2XL
$80
Men’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket 3XL-4XL
$85
Men’s Edwards Performance Tek Jacket 5XL-6XL
$87
Unisex Adult Harriton Fleece Vest (S-XL)
$53
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
100% spun soft polyester fleece with non-pill finish on surface
Midweight fleece – highly breathable
Dyed-to-match zippers and zipper pull
Bottom hem with drawcord and toggles
Back yoke
Binding on arm openings
Front-zip pockets
Center front full-zip closure
Inside zipper is clean-finished with taping
You will select a specific size for each jacket ordered on the next screen.
100% spun soft polyester fleece with non-pill finish on surface
Midweight fleece – highly breathable
Dyed-to-match zippers and zipper pull
Bottom hem with drawcord and toggles
Back yoke
Binding on arm openings
Front-zip pockets
Center front full-zip closure
Inside zipper is clean-finished with taping
Unisex Adult Harrington Fleece Vest (2XL)
$56
Unisex Adult Harrington Fleece Vest (3XL-4XL)
$57
Add a donation for The Desert Figure Skating Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!