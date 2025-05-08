Join us for our first ever Cider & Wine Tasting event!





This wine pull and auction event will be held at Long View Ciderhouse at Rogers Orchards, 36 Long Bottom Road, Southington. Enjoy live music, light fare and incredible views while sipping wines provided by Worldwide Wine & Spirits.





$40 per person (limited availability)





Must be 21 to purchase tickets.





Business sponsorships are available.





NOTE: This payment method uses Zeffy.com. Zeffy does not charge any transaction fees, however during checkout you will be asked to make a contribution to Zeffy.com to help pay for the service. THIS IS OPTIONAL. If you do not wish to contribute, simply select "Other" from the dropdown menu, and enter "0" for the contribution.