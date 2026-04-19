2026 BBQ, Bids, & Broadway Online Auction

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Starting bid
2 Club Level Tickets to the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on November 28, 2026. Donated by Oklahoma Community Credit Union.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card Duprees; $25 Chris gift card; 2 Stillwater blankets; 2 XL Pioneer T-shirts; 1 L Stillwater hoodie: 1 L Bella canvas sweatshirt; 1 Park Lane necklace; 2 hats; 1 license plate frame; 2 cuffed beanies
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Signed OSU Basketball donated by Joe & Pam Poe; $25 Amazon Gift Card; OSU SUPER PLUSH THROW; OSU Simple Modern tumbler; OSU white Hydro Flask; OSU Savannah Aluminum water jug; OSU Cowboys 15 Oz Ceramic mug; Oklahoma State Cowboys Champion Stadium Sleeve Hit Hooded black Sweatshirt - size L; OSU - Short sleeve orange shirt unisex - size XL; OSU - short sleeve white shirt unisex- size L; OSU pokes crew neck gray - size M; OSU sweatshirt gray - size XL; OSU black/charcoal beanie;
1 Automotive Pistol Pete Decal; 1 Automotive Cowboys Decal; 1 Chris University Spirit GC $25; 1 - 18 inch white cowgirl hat necklace; Black with Orange OSU plate; Black OSU trucker hat; Black/orange OSU WOOL FELT PENNANT
Starting bid
Fall basket includes 2 mini pumpkins, Pumpkin coffee mug, 2 tea towels, 3 fall scented candles, 2 wooden decorations (pumpkin and leaves) & $50 Amazon Gift Card!
Starting bid
Super Mario x2; Camera; Limited Edition Set; Speed Champions; Lego City Car; Star Wars x3; Race Car; Technic Set; Botanical Edition x2
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Hand made expanded metal Christmas Tree by Stan Witte! Perfect for holiday decoration!!! Retail price $40.00.
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Spa basket incudes $50 Glo Salon Gift Card, $25 Starbucks; 2 throw blankets; 2 bags Epson Salts; 3 soothing spa socks; 1 Mary Kay fleece socks; Mary Kay EOS vanilla cashmere lotion; 1 Mary Kay hydrating mask ; Eye pillow; 3 candles; 2 books; Mary Kay eye patches; Glass cup; Face masks; Hair towel; Coloring books/markers; Bath bombs; Car Coaster; Ear Rings & Bracket Set; Kicker Ear Buds
Starting bid
This hand made small segmented bowl by Stan Witte retails for $200.00.
Starting bid
Two night stay for one dog at Attaboy Boarding Kennels ($60 value); Bark Above Dog Grooming Gift Certificate; Pet bed; Bandana; Leash x3; Collar x2; Cat Toys x2; Treats; Doggy Door Stop; Wooden Tray; Food/Water Dish; Pet Brush; Dog Waste Bag; Travel Bowl
Starting bid
Starting bid
10x10 shade canopy; Sleeping bag; 2 lawn chairs; Bug zapper; Citronella burner; Sunflower seeds; S’mores; Marshmallow Fork; Water balloons; Pickle ball paddles and balls; and Corn hole Set
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15 games including Throw throw burrito; Pop-o-matic trouble; Taboo; Hitster; Yahtzee; Uno Show ‘em No Mercy; 2 puzzles; Shrek playing cards; Snacks; Drinks; $25 Empire gift card; $20 hub gift card; $20 amazon gift card; Large Throw
Starting bid
Retail value of $200, this hand made segmented multi-wood vase with lid was made by local artist Stan Witte.
Starting bid
Buffalo Wall Art by Stan Witte
Wyatt Flores Album
Buffalo Baseball Hat and $25 Gift Card to Wooden Nickel
2 pairs of True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones from Kicker
$25 Gift Card to Velvet Fudge
Shop Local Music Sticker and Button
$20 Gift Card to The Beadery on Main and pair of earrings
$20 Gift Card to 405 Mercantile and pair of earrings
$116 Gift Card to Glo Salon and Spa
Wrap it with Art and Paint A Mug Party for four from Prairie Arts Center
Body Care Trio from Whisper Intimate Apparel
Bach In The Saddle mug made by Jamie Jennings
Handbuilt Rainbow Mug from Sunshine Ceramics of Stillwater
$100 Gift Card to District Bicycles
$50 Gift card to Greige Goods
Seasonings, Popcorn, Dilly Beans, Asparagus, Crackers Tea Towel, Steak Markers, Salt & Soda Scrub and $25 Gift Card from Primetime Meat and Wine
Starting bid
2 sets of True Wireless Bluetooth headphones, a $35 Amazon Gift Card, 4 beach towels; 3 pool floats and one Spring Float 5 pairs of sunglasses; Sidewalk chalk; Umbrella picks; Skipper disks; Beach bag; Sunscreen; Handheld fan
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Soda; Popcorn & popcorn seasoning; Snacks; Blanket; Encanto play set; Wish plush; AMC gift card ($25); 2 Netflix gift cards ($20 each); Popcorn buckets
Starting bid
Hand made by Stan Witte. Walnut & Copper Candle Stick pair matched with a walnut vase. Retail value of the Candle Sticks - $225; Retail value of the Vase - $50.00.
Starting bid
Two sets of True Wireless Kicker Earbuds
Wireless Turntable Player
Guitar Socks by a Kansas City Artist
JBL Grip Bluetooth Speaker
Touchbeats Metallic Bluetooth Headphones
Band Mom Hat
Music/Band Stickers
2 Tickets to The Notebook The Musical at the Civic Center
$50 Amazon Gift Card
$25 Gift Card to Velvet Fudge
2 Music Pins
Three Vinyls:
Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain
Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl
Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon
Vintage SHS Marching Band shirts from 2009 and 2012
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two tickets to The Notebook The Musical at the OKC Civic Center on January 3, 2027.
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