Stillwater Pioneer Band Boosters

Hosted by

Stillwater Pioneer Band Boosters

About this event

2026 BBQ, Bids, & Broadway Online Auction

Pick-up location

1224 N Husband St, Stillwater, OK 74075, USA

Oklahoma State Football Club Tickets item
Oklahoma State Football Club Tickets
$200

Starting bid

2 Club Level Tickets to the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on November 28, 2026. Donated by Oklahoma Community Credit Union.

Pioneer Gift Basket item
Pioneer Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card Duprees; $25 Chris gift card; 2 Stillwater blankets; 2 XL Pioneer T-shirts; 1 L Stillwater hoodie: 1 L Bella canvas sweatshirt; 1 Park Lane necklace; 2 hats; 1 license plate frame; 2 cuffed beanies

OSU Fan Basket item
OSU Fan Basket
$150

Starting bid

Signed OSU Basketball donated by Joe & Pam Poe; $25 Amazon Gift Card; OSU SUPER PLUSH THROW; OSU Simple Modern tumbler; OSU white Hydro Flask; OSU Savannah Aluminum water jug; OSU Cowboys 15 Oz Ceramic mug; Oklahoma State Cowboys Champion Stadium Sleeve Hit Hooded black Sweatshirt - size L; OSU - Short sleeve orange shirt unisex - size XL; OSU - short sleeve white shirt unisex- size L; OSU pokes crew neck gray - size M; OSU sweatshirt gray - size XL; OSU black/charcoal beanie;

1 Automotive Pistol Pete Decal; 1 Automotive Cowboys Decal; 1 Chris University Spirit GC $25; 1 - 18 inch white cowgirl hat necklace; Black with Orange OSU plate; Black OSU trucker hat; Black/orange OSU WOOL FELT PENNANT

Fall Basket item
Fall Basket
$50

Starting bid

Fall basket includes 2 mini pumpkins, Pumpkin coffee mug, 2 tea towels, 3 fall scented candles, 2 wooden decorations (pumpkin and leaves) & $50 Amazon Gift Card!

Lego Basket item
Lego Basket
$150

Starting bid

Super Mario x2; Camera; Limited Edition Set; Speed Champions; Lego City Car; Star Wars x3; Race Car; Technic Set; Botanical Edition x2

Expanded Metal Christmas Tree item
Expanded Metal Christmas Tree
$15

Starting bid

Hand made expanded metal Christmas Tree by Stan Witte! Perfect for holiday decoration!!! Retail price $40.00.

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$75

Starting bid

Spa basket incudes $50 Glo Salon Gift Card, $25 Starbucks; 2 throw blankets; 2 bags Epson Salts; 3 soothing spa socks; 1 Mary Kay fleece socks; Mary Kay EOS vanilla cashmere lotion; 1 Mary Kay hydrating mask ; Eye pillow; 3 candles; 2 books; Mary Kay eye patches; Glass cup; Face masks; Hair towel; Coloring books/markers; Bath bombs; Car Coaster; Ear Rings & Bracket Set; Kicker Ear Buds

Small Segmented Bowl item
Small Segmented Bowl
$75

Starting bid

This hand made small segmented bowl by Stan Witte retails for $200.00.

Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$75

Starting bid

Two night stay for one dog at Attaboy Boarding Kennels ($60 value); Bark Above Dog Grooming Gift Certificate; Pet bed; Bandana; Leash x3; Collar x2; Cat Toys x2; Treats; Doggy Door Stop; Wooden Tray; Food/Water Dish; Pet Brush; Dog Waste Bag; Travel Bowl

Kicker OA6 6” Indoor/Outdoor Speakers (1) item
Kicker OA6 6” Indoor/Outdoor Speakers (1)
$100

Starting bid

Outdoor Basket item
Outdoor Basket
$100

Starting bid

10x10 shade canopy; Sleeping bag; 2 lawn chairs; Bug zapper; Citronella burner; Sunflower seeds; S’mores; Marshmallow Fork; Water balloons; Pickle ball paddles and balls; and Corn hole Set

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

15 games including Throw throw burrito; Pop-o-matic trouble; Taboo; Hitster; Yahtzee; Uno Show ‘em No Mercy; 2 puzzles; Shrek playing cards; Snacks; Drinks; $25 Empire gift card; $20 hub gift card; $20 amazon gift card; Large Throw


Segmented Multi-wood Vase with Lid item
Segmented Multi-wood Vase with Lid
$75

Starting bid

Retail value of $200, this hand made segmented multi-wood vase with lid was made by local artist Stan Witte.

Made in Stillwater Basket item
Made in Stillwater Basket
$200

Starting bid

Buffalo Wall Art by Stan Witte

Wyatt Flores Album

Buffalo Baseball Hat and $25 Gift Card to Wooden Nickel

2 pairs of True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones from Kicker

$25 Gift Card to Velvet Fudge

Shop Local Music Sticker and Button

$20 Gift Card to The Beadery on Main and pair of earrings

$20 Gift Card to 405 Mercantile and pair of earrings

$116 Gift Card to Glo Salon and Spa

Wrap it with Art and Paint A Mug Party for four from Prairie Arts Center

Body Care Trio from Whisper Intimate Apparel

Bach In The Saddle mug made by Jamie Jennings

Handbuilt Rainbow Mug from Sunshine Ceramics of Stillwater

$100 Gift Card to District Bicycles

$50 Gift card to Greige Goods

Seasonings, Popcorn, Dilly Beans, Asparagus, Crackers Tea Towel, Steak Markers, Salt & Soda Scrub and $25 Gift Card from Primetime Meat and Wine

Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket
$150

Starting bid

2 sets of True Wireless Bluetooth headphones, a $35 Amazon Gift Card, 4 beach towels; 3 pool floats and one Spring Float 5 pairs of sunglasses; Sidewalk chalk; Umbrella picks; Skipper disks; Beach bag; Sunscreen; Handheld fan

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

Soda; Popcorn & popcorn seasoning; Snacks; Blanket; Encanto play set; Wish plush; AMC gift card ($25); 2 Netflix gift cards ($20 each); Popcorn buckets

Walnut & Copper Candle Sticks Pair w/ Walnut Vase item
Walnut & Copper Candle Sticks Pair w/ Walnut Vase
$100

Starting bid

Hand made by Stan Witte. Walnut & Copper Candle Stick pair matched with a walnut vase. Retail value of the Candle Sticks - $225; Retail value of the Vase - $50.00.

Music Lovers Basket item
Music Lovers Basket
$100

Starting bid

Two sets of True Wireless Kicker Earbuds

Wireless Turntable Player

Guitar Socks by a Kansas City Artist

JBL Grip Bluetooth Speaker

Touchbeats Metallic Bluetooth Headphones

Band Mom Hat

Music/Band Stickers

2 Tickets  to The Notebook The Musical at the Civic Center

$50 Amazon Gift Card

$25 Gift Card to Velvet Fudge

2 Music Pins

Three Vinyls:

Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain

Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon

Vintage SHS Marching Band shirts from 2009 and 2012

Kicker OA6 6” Indoor/Outdoor Speakers (2) item
Kicker OA6 6” Indoor/Outdoor Speakers (2)
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to The Notebook The Musical item
Two tickets to The Notebook The Musical
$75

Starting bid

Two tickets to The Notebook The Musical at the OKC Civic Center on January 3, 2027.

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