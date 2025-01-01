Logo
East Bradford Elementary PTO
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

EBE's Special Persons Dance 2025

820 Frank Rd, West Chester, PA 19380, USA

Join us for a fun evening at EBE's Special Persons Dance!


$5/person! 

Included with ticket purchase:

Admission to event, bottle of water, ice cream, (1) raffle ticket, access to photo booth and any other games/activities!


Two dance times to choose from:

5:00pm-6:30pm

or

7:00pm-8:30pm


Students MUST attend with their special grown-up! 

Siblings who all currently attend EBE may attend with one special grown-up, if desired.


Please check out the *sign up genius* for volunteer opportunities!

*Confirmed volunteers will be reimbursed for their $5 admission fee after the event, if desired!*


-->Due to space constraints in the gym/cafeteria:

  • This event is only for current EBE students and their special person. We do not have enough indoor space for younger/older siblings. Thank you for understanding!
  • We will limit each dance to 350 people. 
  • Once we have hit that number, ticket sales will be closed for that session.
  • There will be NO day-of-event sales. Tickets must be pre-purchased.
  • Ticket sales will close at 11:59pm on Friday, 1/31/2025.


**Zeffy will ask you to contribute a donation to them at checkout - this is COMPLETELY OPTIONAL and you can set the donation amount to $0**


Questions? Contact the EBE PTO at [email protected]

common:freeFormsBy