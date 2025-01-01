EBE's Special Persons Dance 2025

Join us for a fun evening at EBE's Special Persons Dance!





$5/person!

Included with ticket purchase:

Admission to event, bottle of water, ice cream, (1) raffle ticket, access to photo booth and any other games/activities!





Two dance times to choose from:

5:00pm-6:30pm

or

7:00pm-8:30pm





Students MUST attend with their special grown-up!

Siblings who all currently attend EBE may attend with one special grown-up, if desired.





Please check out the *sign up genius* for volunteer opportunities!

*Confirmed volunteers will be reimbursed for their $5 admission fee after the event, if desired!*





-->Due to space constraints in the gym/cafeteria:

This event is only for current EBE students and their special person. We do not have enough indoor space for younger/older siblings. Thank you for understanding!

We will limit each dance to 350 people.

Once we have hit that number, ticket sales will be closed for that session.

There will be NO day-of-event sales. Tickets must be pre-purchased.

Ticket sales will close at 11:59pm on Friday, 1/31/2025.





**Zeffy will ask you to contribute a donation to them at checkout - this is COMPLETELY OPTIONAL and you can set the donation amount to $0**





Questions? Contact the EBE PTO at [email protected]