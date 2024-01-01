Logo
Friends of the Johnson Nature Center
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Whimsical Woodlands

3325 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302, USA

Enjoy a magical day with unique vendors, food truck, face painting, canoeing and other family-friendly activities. 



Follow the whimsical woodland path sprinkled with fairy houses and gnome homes for a magical experience through a fantasy world set in the forest. 

The Whimsical Woodland Festival is a celebration of our Earth and community. All proceeds support our outdoor classroom thanks to Friends of Johnson Nature Center. Volunteer “Builders” create fairy or gnome homes, establishing a whimsical neighborhood of small structures built out of natural materials from the environment. Engulf yourself in the beauty of nature within a fantasy world!

common:freeFormsBy