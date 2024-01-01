2024 Whimsical Woodlands

Enjoy a magical day with unique vendors, food truck, face painting, canoeing and other family-friendly activities.









Follow the whimsical woodland path sprinkled with fairy houses and gnome homes for a magical experience through a fantasy world set in the forest.

The Whimsical Woodland Festival is a celebration of our Earth and community. All proceeds support our outdoor classroom thanks to Friends of Johnson Nature Center. Volunteer “Builders” create fairy or gnome homes, establishing a whimsical neighborhood of small structures built out of natural materials from the environment. Engulf yourself in the beauty of nature within a fantasy world!