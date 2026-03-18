ACA PTF

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ACA PTF

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ACA PTF Spring Lawn Sign Fundraiser

🎓8th Grade Graduation item
🎓8th Grade Graduation
$25

Celebrate your 8th grader’s big milestone and make your student feel special as they move on to high school!

🎓 Kindergarten Graduation item
🎓 Kindergarten Graduation
$25

Celebrate your little graduate with an adorable Kindergarten Graduation yard sign! This is the perfect way to recognize your child’s first big school achievement!

🦅 Awesome Student (one student enrolled) item
🦅 Awesome Student (one student enrolled)
$25

Recognize your ACA student’s growth, effort, and accomplishments this school year. A thoughtful way to celebrate their hard work and character.

🦅 Awesome Students (multiple students enrolled) item
🦅 Awesome Students (multiple students enrolled)
$25

Celebrate all the ACA students in your family. This sign acknowledges their commitment to learning and growth both academically and personally.

🍎 Teacher item
🍎 Teacher
$25

Let's honor the educators who guide, inspire, and lead with excellence every day! We love our ACA teachers!!

📣 Cheerleading item
📣 Cheerleading
$25

Celebrate your ACA cheerleader’s energy, leadership, and encouragement of others through their commitment and team spirit.

🎭 Drama item
🎭 Drama
$25

From center stage to backstage- support your student’s creativity, courage, character and passion for the performing arts!

⚽ Soccer (GIRL) item
⚽ Soccer (GIRL)
$25

Honor your ACA soccer player’s dedication, teamwork, and commitment to giving their best on and off the field.

⚽ Soccer (BOY) item
⚽ Soccer (BOY)
$25

Honor your ACA soccer player’s dedication, teamwork, and commitment to giving their best on and off the field.

🏀 Basketball (GIRL) item
🏀 Basketball (GIRL)
$25

Acknowledge the discipline and effort your student athlete brings to the court. This sign highlights their role as both a player and a teammate.

🏀 Basketball (BOY) item
🏀 Basketball (BOY)
$25

Acknowledge the discipline and effort your student athlete brings to the court. This sign highlights their role as both a player and a teammate.

🏃 Track & Field (GIRL) item
🏃 Track & Field (GIRL)
$25

Recognize the perseverance and drive of your ACA track & field athlete as they pursue personal goals with integrity and focus.

🏃 Track & Field (BOY) item
🏃 Track & Field (BOY)
$25

Recognize the perseverance and drive of your ACA track & field athlete as they pursue personal goals with integrity and focus.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!