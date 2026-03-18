ACA PTF Spring Lawn Sign Fundraiser

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About this shop
Celebrate your 8th grader’s big milestone and make your student feel special as they move on to high school!
Celebrate your little graduate with an adorable Kindergarten Graduation yard sign! This is the perfect way to recognize your child’s first big school achievement!
Recognize your ACA student’s growth, effort, and accomplishments this school year. A thoughtful way to celebrate their hard work and character.
Celebrate all the ACA students in your family. This sign acknowledges their commitment to learning and growth both academically and personally.
Let's honor the educators who guide, inspire, and lead with excellence every day! We love our ACA teachers!!
Celebrate your ACA cheerleader’s energy, leadership, and encouragement of others through their commitment and team spirit.
From center stage to backstage- support your student’s creativity, courage, character and passion for the performing arts!
Honor your ACA soccer player’s dedication, teamwork, and commitment to giving their best on and off the field.
Honor your ACA soccer player’s dedication, teamwork, and commitment to giving their best on and off the field.
Acknowledge the discipline and effort your student athlete brings to the court. This sign highlights their role as both a player and a teammate.
Acknowledge the discipline and effort your student athlete brings to the court. This sign highlights their role as both a player and a teammate.
Recognize the perseverance and drive of your ACA track & field athlete as they pursue personal goals with integrity and focus.
Recognize the perseverance and drive of your ACA track & field athlete as they pursue personal goals with integrity and focus.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!