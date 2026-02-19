American Carbon Society

Hosted by

American Carbon Society

About this event

Academic Housing

80-B St Philip St

Charleston, SC 29424, USA

Single Room Housing item
Single Room Housing
$500

This rate covers your entire stay from July 12 to July 17, 2026.

This is a PRIVATE room with one bed.

Registrations must be made no later than June 1st, 2026.

(NO REFUNDS AFTER JUNE 1st)

Double Room Housing item
Double Room Housing
$400

This rate covers your entire stay from July 12 to July 17, 2026.


This is a SHARED room with two beds. You can only register for this room if you have a roommate chosen in advance.

Please indicate your roommate's name in the questions ahead.

Registrations must be made no later than June 1st, 2026.

(NO REFUNDS AFTER JUNE 1st)

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