Academic Housing

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About this event
This rate covers your entire stay from July 12 to July 17, 2026.
This is a PRIVATE room with one bed.
Registrations must be made no later than June 1st, 2026.
(NO REFUNDS AFTER JUNE 1st)
This rate covers your entire stay from July 12 to July 17, 2026.
This is a SHARED room with two beds. You can only register for this room if you have a roommate chosen in advance.
Please indicate your roommate's name in the questions ahead.
Registrations must be made no later than June 1st, 2026.
(NO REFUNDS AFTER JUNE 1st)
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