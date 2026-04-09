Saint Leo the Great School

Hosted by

Saint Leo the Great School

About this event

Academic Summer Camp 2026

4238 Howe St

Oakland, CA 94611, USA

Saint Leo Student 1
$775

Registration for the first Saint Leo the Great Student for 5 weeks of camp.

Saint Leo Sibling
$750

Registration for sibling of Saint Leo Student 1 for 5 weeks of camp.

Visiting Student
$900

Registration for five weeks of camp for students who are not enrolled in Saint Leo the Great School.

Visiting Student Sibling
$875

Registration for sibling of Visiting Student 1.

Interested in Extended Care
Free

Please let us know if you intend to use Extended Care after camp ends at noon. You will only be charged as you use Extended Care during the summer. This is to assess the level of interest for staffing purposes.

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