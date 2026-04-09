Academic Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Registration for the first Saint Leo the Great Student for 5 weeks of camp.
Registration for sibling of Saint Leo Student 1 for 5 weeks of camp.
Registration for five weeks of camp for students who are not enrolled in Saint Leo the Great School.
Registration for sibling of Visiting Student 1.
Please let us know if you intend to use Extended Care after camp ends at noon. You will only be charged as you use Extended Care during the summer. This is to assess the level of interest for staffing purposes.
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