Grimes Academics with Sports Memberships 2025/2026 School Year
2025/2026 Academics with Sports Training
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Grimes Academics with Sports Training:
Tuition Fee 10,000 + $500 registration fee. $500 deposit collected at purchase. The remaining balance will be billed over 12 months starting in August 2025 - July 2026.
Grimes Academics with Sports Training:
Tuition Fee 10,000 + $500 registration fee. $500 deposit collected at purchase. The remaining balance will be billed over 12 months starting in August 2025 - July 2026.