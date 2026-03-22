Academy Class 243 Raffle

About this raffle
With every ticket purchased, you will have a better chance at winning a Sig Sauer P320 in 9mm.
With every ticket purchased, you will have a better chance at winning a Sig Sauer M400 in 5.56mm.
These hatchets are handmade by a current Deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The raffle can win you two handmade hatchets.
This raffle can win you a handmade, and engravable leather wallet with our class logo.
With a $5 raffle ticket, you can win a ~$400 Holosun red dot sight.
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