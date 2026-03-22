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Academy Class 243 - Art Sanchez

About this raffle

Academy Class 243 Raffle

Sig Sauer P320 9mm Raffle
$10

With every ticket purchased, you will have a better chance at winning a Sig Sauer P320 in 9mm.

Sig Sauer M400 5.56 Raffle
$20

With every ticket purchased, you will have a better chance at winning a Sig Sauer M400 in 5.56mm.

Handmade Hatchets (two)
$5

These hatchets are handmade by a current Deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The raffle can win you two handmade hatchets.

Leather Wallet w/ Class 243's Logo
$5

This raffle can win you a handmade, and engravable leather wallet with our class logo.

Holosun 6 MOA Red Dot Sight.
$5

With a $5 raffle ticket, you can win a ~$400 Holosun red dot sight.

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