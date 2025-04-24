Hosted by

Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati Foundation's Silent Auction

A Michter's Experience: Bourbon Tasting
$500

Starting bid

10 Guest Private Tasting Event at the exclusive member’s only Boars Room in Covington. Includes catered charcuterie and other light bites. Framed 1932 Prohibition Era Prescription for Whiskey Total Value: $1300

