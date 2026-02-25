Academy Of Tejano Music Incorporated

Offered by

Academy Of Tejano Music Incorporated

About the memberships

Academy of Tejano Music Membership

Voting Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT

Eligibility:


To vote in Members Only Tejano Mundial categories


To receive two (2) VIP Premios Tejano Mundial tickets and access


And other benefits

Professional Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT

Eligibility:


To receive two (2) VIP Premios Tejano Mundial tickets and access


And other benefits

Student Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT

Eligibility:


To receive two (2) General Admission Premios Tejano Mundial tickets


And other benefits

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