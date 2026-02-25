Academy of Tejano Music Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT
Eligibility:
To vote in Members Only Tejano Mundial categories
To receive two (2) VIP Premios Tejano Mundial tickets and access
And other benefits
Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT
Eligibility:
To receive two (2) VIP Premios Tejano Mundial tickets and access
And other benefits
Renews yearly on: October 31 at CDT
Eligibility:
To receive two (2) General Admission Premios Tejano Mundial tickets
And other benefits
$
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