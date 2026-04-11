The Church of Jesus Christ - Atlantic Coast Area Missionary Benevolent Association

Hosted by

The Church of Jesus Christ - Atlantic Coast Area Missionary Benevolent Association

About this event

ACAMBA Camp 2026

3000 Twin Pines Camp Road

Stroudsburg, PA 18360, USA

Full Weekend HOTEL ROOM (Double Occupancy): Age 18 & Up
$225

- Price ($225.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

- Please indicate a preferred roommate.

Full Weekend HOTEL ROOM (Double Occupancy): Age 17 & Under
$190

- Price ($190.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

- Please indicate a preferred roommate.

Full Weekend HOTEL ROOM (Single Occupancy): Ages 18 & Up
$255

- Price ($255.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

Full Weekend STANDARD ROOM (Bunk Beds): Ages 18 & Up
$170

- Price ($170.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.

- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.

Full Weekend STANDARD ROOM (Bunk Beds): Ages 17 & Under
$135

- Price ($135.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.

- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.

Full Weekend: Ages 3 & Under
Free

- Children ages 3 and under are free. 

- All meals included.

Saturday & Sunday HOTEL (Double Occupancy): Ages 18 & Up
$185

- Price ($185.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

- Please indicate a preferred roommate.

Saturday & Sunday HOTEL (Double Occupancy): Ages 17 & Under
$175

- Price ($175.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

- Please indicate a preferred roommate.

Saturday & Sunday HOTEL (Single Occupancy): Ages 18 & Up
$205

- Price ($205.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are provided.

Saturday & Sunday STANDARD ROOM (Bunk Beds): Ages 18 & Up
$135

- Price ($135.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.

- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.

Saturday & Sunday STANDARD ROOM (Bunk Beds): Ages 17 & Under
$105

- Price ($105.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.

- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.

Saturday & Sunday: Ages 3 & Under
Free

- Children ages 3 and under are free. 

- All meals included.

Saturday Walk-On: Ages 4 & Up
$95

- Price ($95.00) per person.

- All meals included.

- Walk on rates do not include lodging.

- All children under the age of 18 attending without their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) MUST have a supervising adult listed on their form. The parent of the minor should complete the attached guardian form in the event of a medical emergency and give it to the supervising adult.

Sunday Walk-On: Morning Service Only
Free

- This option includes not staying or eating on campus. Just joining us for the Sunday morning Service.

Crafts
$15
T-Shirt
$25
Add a donation for The Church of Jesus Christ - Atlantic Coast Area Missionary Benevolent Association

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