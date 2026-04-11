ACAMBA Camp 2026

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About this event
Stroudsburg, PA 18360, USA
- Price ($225.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Please indicate a preferred roommate.
- Price ($190.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Please indicate a preferred roommate.
- Price ($255.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Price ($170.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.
- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.
- Price ($135.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.
- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.
- Children ages 3 and under are free.
- All meals included.
- Price ($185.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Please indicate a preferred roommate.
- Price ($175.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Please indicate a preferred roommate.
- Price ($205.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are provided.
- Price ($135.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.
- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.
- Price ($105.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Bedding and towels are not provided for STANDARD ROOM's.
- Roommates will be randomly assigned by age group.
- Children ages 3 and under are free.
- All meals included.
- Price ($95.00) per person.
- All meals included.
- Walk on rates do not include lodging.
- All children under the age of 18 attending without their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) MUST have a supervising adult listed on their form. The parent of the minor should complete the attached guardian form in the event of a medical emergency and give it to the supervising adult.
- This option includes not staying or eating on campus. Just joining us for the Sunday morning Service.
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