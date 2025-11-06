Aledo Choir Boosters

Hosted by

Aledo Choir Boosters

About this raffle

Add a donation for Aledo Choir Boosters

$

Sales closed

ACBC Christmas Raffle 2025

Buy 1 Raffle Ticket for Each Basket for $20
$20

I want it All! Get 1 Raffle Ticket for Each Basket for $20

1 Ticket - Beauty Basket
$5

Beauty Basket is valued at $900!


Items include:

  • Bath & Body Works Candle ($15)
  • Aledo Haus of Aesthetics HydroFacial ($200)
  • Aledo Haus of Aethtics 40 units of Jeuveau ($400)
  • Willow Park Nail ($20)
  • Zo Skincare ($250)
5 Tickets - Beauty Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for $20 for the Beauty Basket.


Items include:

  • Bath & body Works Candle ($15)
  • Aledo Haus of Aesthetics HydroFacial ($200)
  • Aledo Haus of Aesthetics 40 units of Jeuveau ($400)
  • Willow Park Nail Bar Gift Card ($20)
  • Zo Skincare ($250)
1 Ticket - Family Fun Basket
$5

The Family Fun Basket is valued at $400


Items include:

  • The Heart of Life Family Photo Package ($250)
  • Olive Garden Gift Card ($25)
  • Orange Leaf Gift Card ($25)
  • 4 Passes to Rave Theater Ridgmar ($40)
  • 4 Movie Passes to Film Alley ($50)
  • Candy & Popcorn ($20)
  • Family Board Game ($20)
5 Tickets - Family Fun Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for $20 for the Family Fun Basket.


Items include:

  • The Heart of Life Family Photo Package ($250)
  • Olive Garden Gift Card ($25)
  • Orange Leaf Gift Card ($25)
  • 4 Passes to Rave Theater Ridgmar ($40)
  • 4 Movie Passes to Film Alley ($50)
  • Candy & Popcorn ($20)
  • Family Board Game ($20)
1 Ticket - Sports Basket
$5

The Sports Basket is valued over $350.


Items include:

  • Autographed Texas Rangers' Pudge Rodriguez Photo ($125)
  • Yeti Tumbler ($40)
  • Drake's Yoke Gift Card ($25)
  • Academy Gift Card ($50)
  • Parry's Pizzeria Gift Card ($50)
  • 4 Noting Bundt Cakes Bundlets ($22)
  • Aledo Camping Chair ($30)
5 Tickets - Sports Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for $20 for the Sports Basket.


Items include:

  • Autographed Texas Rangers' Pudge Rodriguez Photo ($125)
  • Yeti Tumbler ($40)
  • Drake's Yoke Gift Card ($25)
  • Academy Gift Card ($50)
  • Parry's Pizzeria Gift Card ($50)
  • 4 Noting Bundt Cakes Bundlets ($22)
  • Aledo Camping Chair ($30)
1 Ticket - Rodeo Basket
$5

The Rodeo Basket is valued at $400.


Items include:

  • 4 Tickets to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo ($150)
  • Pendleton Blanket ($20)
  • Texas-shaped Charcuterie Board ($20)
  • Boot Barn Gift Card ($50)
  • Cheesecake Factory Gift Card ($50)
  • Texas Roadhouse Gift Package ($50)
  • Rolled Ice Cream Hulen Mall ($25)
5 Tickets - Rodeo Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for $20 for the Rodeo Basket.


Items include:

  • 4 Tickets to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo ($150)
  • Pendleton Blanket ($20)
  • Texas-shaped Charcuterie Board ($20)
  • Boot Barn Gift Card ($50)
  • Cheesecake Factory Gift Card ($50)
  • Texas Roadhouse Gift Package ($50)
  • Rolled Ice Cream Hulen Mall ($25)
1 Ticket - Around Aledo Basket
$5

The Around Aledo Basket is valued at $550.


Items include:

  • Rodeo Coffee Gift Cards ($40)
  • Press Cafe Gift Cards ($100)
  • Brookshire's Gift Card ($50)
  • Airboba Gift Card ($25)
  • 8 Sauna Sessions at Harper House Wellness ($160)
  • 3 Sessions at Authentic Pilates ($85)
  • Aledo Items ($50)
  • Car Visor ($20)
  • 4 Noting Bundt Cakes Bundlets ($22)
5 Tickets - Around Aledo Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase 5 tickets for $20 for the Around Aledo Basket.


Items include:

  • Rodeo Coffee Gift Cards ($40)
  • Press Cafe Gift Cards ($100)
  • Brookshire's Gift Card ($50)
  • Airboba Gift Card ($25)
  • 8 Sauna Sessions at Harper House Wellness ($160)
  • 3 Sessions at Authentic Pilates ($85)
  • Aledo Items ($50)
  • Car Visor ($20)
  • 4 Noting Bundt Cakes Bundlets ($22)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!