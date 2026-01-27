ACBSP Region 8 Conference 2026 Payment Portal

Early bird registration closes on 31 May 2026.





Payment is processed in USD via Zeffy. The amount charged in your local currency will depend on your bank's exchange rate at the time of payment.



Zeffy is a free platform that funds itself through optional delegate contributions. During checkout, you will be prompted to add a tip to support Zeffy — this defaults to 15% but can be adjusted to any amount, including 0%, by selecting "Other." The choice is entirely yours.