ACBSP Region 8 Conference 2026 Sponsorship Payment Portal

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Payment is processed in USD via Zeffy. (Where applicable: The amount charged in your local currency will depend on your bank's exchange rate at the time of payment).
Zeffy is a free platform that funds itself through optional delegate contributions. During checkout, you will be prompted to add a tip to support Zeffy — this defaults to 15% but can be adjusted to any amount, including 0%, by selecting "Other." The choice is entirely yours.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!