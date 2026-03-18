Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), Region 8

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Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), Region 8

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ACBSP Region 8 Conference 2026 Sponsorship Payment Portal

Platinum Sponsorship Deposit Payment (50%)
$3,107.50

1 left!

Payment is processed in USD via Zeffy. (Where applicable: The amount charged in your local currency will depend on your bank's exchange rate at the time of payment).

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Platinum Sponsorship Balance Payment (50%)
$3,107.50

1 left!

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